Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 2:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Islamist terror’ suspect arrested in Oslo attack

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

OSLO, June 26: Norwegian police have arrested a man suspected of "Islamist terrorism" after two people were killed and 21 wounded in shootings near a gay bar in Oslo on Saturday, causing the city's Pride march to be cancelled.
But despite the official march being called off, thousands spontaneously gathered to march through the Norwegian capital in a display of unity also seen at Pride marches across Europe.
The suspect, who was already known to security services, was arrested quickly after the shooting started around 1:00 am (2300 GMT Friday) in central Oslo.
Norway's domestic intelligence service PST, which is responsible for counter-terrorism, said it was treating the attack as "an act of Islamist terrorism".
The suspect "has a long history of violence and threats", PST's chief Roger Berg said.
The suspect had been on the PST's radar "since 2015 in connection with concerns about his radicalisation" and membership "in an Islamist extremist network", Berg told a news conference.
Intelligence services spoke to the suspect last month, but did not consider him to have "violent intentions", Berg said.
He added that the PST was also aware the suspect had "difficulties with his mental health".
The suspect's lawyer, John Christian Elden, told Norwegian news agency NTB he expected his client to be put under "judicial observation" to determine his mental state, as is usually done in such cases.    -AFP





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Withdraw ‘Tughlaqi’ decision: Congress to centre on ‘Agnipath’
Sri Lanka struggling to secure fresh fuel supply: Minister
A firefighter walks past a burning pile of seized illegal drugs
US Supreme Court ‘lurches’ to the right
‘Islamist terror’ suspect arrested in Oslo attack
Modi in Germany to attend G7 Summit
Ukraine’s Severodonetsk ‘fully occupied’ by Russian army: Mayor
Russian missiles shake Kyiv as world leaders gather in Europe


Latest News
Two youths killed in motorcycle accident on Padma Bridge
Iran test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier
Padma Bridge connecting Bangladesh’s past with bright future: German envoy
Vladimir Putin to make first foreign trip since Ukraine invasion
Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood
Outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador calls on president
Plying of motorcycles on Padma Bridge banned from Monday
Opposition subjected to state-run repression: Mirza Fakhrul
Poultry trader electrocuted in Rajshahi
Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 84
Most Read News
Universal Pension Scheme: A great initiative
Bangladesh an important country: US President
Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Padma Bridge Opening Celebrations in Frames
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Sylhet flood plight
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua
Rohingya plight needs innovative solutions developed by themselves
Three teenagers drown in three districts
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft