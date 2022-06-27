Video
Modi in Germany to attend G7 Summit

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

World leaders attend a working lunch to discuss shaping the global economy at the Yoga Pavilion during the G7 Summit held at Elmau Castle, southern Germany on June 26. Inset: Rescuers and firefighters work in a damaged residential building, hit by Russian missiles in Kyiv on June 26, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. photo : AFP

World leaders attend a working lunch to discuss shaping the global economy at the Yoga Pavilion during the G7 Summit held at Elmau Castle, southern Germany on June 26. Inset: Rescuers and firefighters work in a damaged residential building, hit by Russian missiles in Kyiv on June 26, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. photo : AFP

NEW DELHI, June 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday departed for Germany to attend the G7 Summit, scheduled from June 26-27, where he will hold meetings with G7 and guest countries and exchange views on contemporary issues.
PM Modi will also travel to UAE while coming back to India.
"I will be exchanging views with the G7 countries, G7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy. I look forward to meeting leaders of some of the participating G7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the Summit," the Prime Minister said in an official statement.
World leaders attend a working lunch to discuss shaping the global economy at the Yoga Pavilion during the G7 Summit held at Elmau Castle, southern Germany on June 26. Inset: Rescuers and firefighters work in a damaged residential building, hit by Russian missiles in Kyiv on June 26, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. photo : AFP

World leaders attend a working lunch to discuss shaping the global economy at the Yoga Pavilion during the G7 Summit held at Elmau Castle, southern Germany on June 26. Inset: Rescuers and firefighters work in a damaged residential building, hit by Russian missiles in Kyiv on June 26, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. photo : AFP

After attending the G7 Summit, Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28, 2022, to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler.
The Ministry statement added, "PM Modi will also take the opportunity to congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi."
Prime Minister Modi will depart from UAE the same night on June 28.
On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating          countries.    -NDTV


