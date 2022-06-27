Nine people murdered in seven districts

Nine people including two women and a local leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been murdered in separate incidents in seven districts- Mymensingh, Kurigram, Sherpur, Cumilla, Narsingdi, Cox's Bazar and Narail, in two days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A woman was beaten to death by her husband in Gafargaon Upazila on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Muslima Khatun, wife of Al Amin, a resident of Chapila Village in the upazila.

Police said Al Amin often quarrelled with her wife demanding dowry. As a sequel to it, he beat his wife at night, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A man was allegedly killed by his nephew in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mojir Ulla, 60, son of late Haser Ali, a resident of Gabertal Telipara Village under Hasnabad Union.

Quoting locals, police said there had been a feud in between Mojir and his nephew Asadul over land.

As sequel to it, they were locked into an altercation on Thursday evening.

At one stage of the altercation, Asadul along with his son Al Amin started beating Mojir Ulla, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police, recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ahasn Habib, son of the deceased, filed a case with Nageshwari PS accusing four people.

Following this, the law enforcers arrested Asadul and Al Amin and sent them to jail.

OC (Investigation) of Nageshwari PS Tambirul Islam confirmed the incident.

SHERPUR: Three people including a woman and her daughter were allegedly killed and three others injured in an attack by two unknown people in Sreebardi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Shefali Begum, 60, wife of Monu Mia, and her daughter Monira Begum, 40; and Mahmud Hazi, 65. They were residents of Khoshalpur Putol Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said two unknown people, wearing Borka, attacked at Monu Mia's house with sharp weapons and slit the throats of Shefali, Monira and Mahmud.

At that time, the miscreants indiscriminately hacked three more people named Monu Mia, Shahadat Hossain and Baccuni Begum, leaving them critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Bakshiganj Upazila Health Complex.

Riad Mahmud, inspector of Sherpur Detective Branch (DB) of Police, said police yet to identify the reason of the sudden attack and attackers.

However, a team of the law enforcers took position at the health complex to take necessary steps, the DB official added.

CUMILLA: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his elder brother in Debidwar Upazila of the district on Thursday over a dispute of land and money transaction.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 32, son of late Abul Hasem Bepari, a resident of Bhinglabari Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Jahangir's elder brother Alamgir struck him with a machete at one stage of an argument when Jahangir asked to give him Tk 20,000 owed, leaving him critically injured.

Critically injured Jahangir Alam was rescued and rushed to Debidwar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

Rubel, cousin of the deceased, said there had been a feud between the two brothers over land and money transaction since the death of their father.

Debidwar PS OC Komol Krishna Dhar confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

NARSINGDI: A local leader of BNP was stabbed to death by a group of miscreants in the district town on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sujit Sutradhar, 53, former vice-president of Hajipur Union Parishad (UP) Unit of BNP. He was also a former UP member of Ward No. 3.

Police and local sources said miscreants stabbed Sujit Sutradhar inside his shop in Kathbazar area at around 8:30 pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

The deceased's son Sujan Sutradhar and their shop employee Deen Islam were also injured in the attack.

The family members of the deceased alleged that supporters of UP Chairman Yusuf Khan Pintu have carried out the murder following dispute over cases.

When contacted, the mobile phone set of the UP chairman was found switched off.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Saheb Ali Pathan said the cause behind the murder is not clear yet.

However, police have launched operation to arrest those involved in the killing, the ASP added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya man was shot to death by miscreants at Balukhali Rohingya Camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shah, 40, a resident of Balukhali Rohingya Camp in the upazila.

Ukhiya PS OC Mohammad Ali said miscreants opened fire on Mohammad Shah in Block A in the camp at around 8:30 pm, leaving him critically injured.

Critically injured Mohammad Shah was rescued and taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at around 10:30 pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers are conducting operation to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.

Sajeda Begum, wife of the deceased, said miscreants opened fire on her husband and fled the scene soon after the incident.

NARAIL: A baker was murdered by his enemy in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Azizur Biswas alias Aije, 42, son of late Gahor Biswas of Ramkanta Village under Shalnagar Union.

Azizur was returning to his house from Shiorbor Hat riding by a van at noon. On his way, a group of 8 to 10 miscreants including Sizan, Rubayet, Ibrahim, Bakkar and Emon led by his enemy Mithu Sardar halted the van in Kanthaltala area at around 2pm. At that time, Azizur took shelter in nearby house of Sabur Sardar of the same village to save life. Miscreants entered into the house and started beating him by hammers and sticks and fled the scene.

Seriously injured Azizur was brought to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor declared him dead.









