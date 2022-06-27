Video
Home Countryside

Int’l Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held in districts

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking-2022 was observed in different districts of the country including Kishoreganj, Rajbari, Feni and Pirojpur on Sunday.
KISHOREGANJ: On the occasion, a colourful rally was brought out from Kishoreganj Old Stadium. It was organized by the district administration in collaboration with the Department of Narcotics Control (DoNC). Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the collectorate building.
It was attended by Additional District Magistrate Farzana Khanam  as chief guest.  DoNC's  Deputy Director Rafiqul Islam presided over it.
Among others, Additional Superindent of Police (Sadar Circle) Md Al-Amin, District Mahila Awami League General Secretary (GS) Bilkis Begum, District Matshagibi League GS  Secretary Md Kamal Hossain and Dr. Mahbubur Rahman spoke at the discussion meeting.
RAJBARI: To mark the day, a colourful rally and a discussion meeting were organized by the district administration.
The rally led by  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Kaiser Khan was brought out from in front of the DC office, and it paraded the main streets of the district.
At the discussion meeting, a keynote paper was presented by Professor Dilip Kumar Kar. Assistant Director of DoNC-Rajbari Md Tanvir Hossain Khan was the moderator.
Among others, SP MM Shakiluzzaman, Zila Parishad Chairman Fakir Abdul Jabber,  ADC  Md Mahabuber Rahman Sheikh and  Additional Deputy Magistrate Subarna Rani Saha were present.
Speakers said "Say no to drugs". They laid emphasis on social awareness about eradicating drugs from the society.
Later on, prizes were distributed among the winners of an art competition held on the occasion.
FENI: A function under the theme 'let us prevent drugs abuse, build good life' was arranged in front of the office of the district administration in the morning. It was attended by DC Abu Selim Mahmudul Hasan as chief guest.
Additional District Magistrate Azgor Ali presided over the discussion meeting. The address of welcome was delivered by Deputy Director of (DD) of DoNC-Feni Mizanur Rahman Sharif.
Among others, DD of Local Government Department Dr. Manzurul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Thoai Aungpru Marma, DD of  Social Welfare Department Saifur Rahman Chowdhury, DD of Islamic Foundation Md Yusuf Ali, Feni Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Anwar Hossain Patwary, ex-commander of District Muktijoddha Command Abdul Motaleb, ex-president of Feni Press Club Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan were present.
Later on, prizes were distributed among winners of a fine arts competition.
PIROJPUR:  The rally was brought out from the circuit house premises in the morning. It paraded main roads and ended on the DC office premises.
Later on, a discussion meeting was arranged at Shaheed Razzaque-Saif Mizan conference room of the DC office. It was attended by District Magistrate Mohammed Jahedur Rahman while ADC (General) Monira Parven was in the char.
Speakers said, administration is strictly dealing with drugs abuse and illegal trafficking.


