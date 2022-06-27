Padma Bridge set to strengthen agri-economy of S, SW regions

BARISHAL, June 26: Southern (S) and south-western (SW) regions of the country embodying 22 districts are set to strengthen agriculture, fisheries and poultry sectors thanks to the Padma Bridge.

It is also hoped that the dream bridge will also boost the economy of the regions, which remained almost isolated from Dhaka and the rest of the country. Already positive changes are taking place in three vital sectors of these regions having surplus food every year.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer agriculturists came up with such predictable assertions. They said the capital city (Dhaka), country's southern and south-western regions would be revamped with agriculture, fisheries and poultry activities, facilitated by easier transporting systems.

Due to high-economic time-killing in bringing food goods from the southern region to other parts of the country, growers and traders of the region were affected by increased cost of marketing and transporting. The disarray continued for ages. Waiting for long hours at ferry stations, perishable agro-items, such as watermelon, guava, hog plum, and fish, got rotted causing losses to growers and traders.

Besides, different agro-products and fishes including hilsa are sent to Sylhet and Cumilla. These products are mostly supplied from Kanthalbari and Doulotdia areas in the west bank of the Padma River. But laden-trucks with these items are used to keep waiting for long at ferry ghats. This economic time-killing is expected to end with Padma Bridge opening.

With the bridge, six southern districts and other 16 districts in south-western region have been connected with the entire country. Also about 60 years' suffering and disarray for ferrying hassles have been phased out.

Barishal is a rice-surplus agriculture zone with about 7.5 lakh metric tons (MT). Besides, surplus pulse of different varieties stands at about five lakh MT while 25,000 MT. Out of total 30 lakh MT of watermelon produced in the country in the last Rabi Season, 20 lakh MT was grown in the region.

Of the total hilsa collection of 5.5 lakh MT last year, 70 per cent was produced in the southern region.

The fish surplus is three lakh MT. In the last one era, the fish production has made an increase of about 70 per cent. Facing different natural disasters and adversities, the fishers made promising progress. Fishes are sent to Dhaka and other districts of the country.

After meeting demand of about one crore people in the southern region, poultry items including eggs and chickens are brought to different parts of the country including Dhaka.

The positive impacts on life and economy were viewed by economists.

Most teachers of Barishal and Patuakhali universities and Barishal BM College hoped that the southern region would turn into wheel of the agriculture economy.









