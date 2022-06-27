Video
Home Countryside

Ulania Bridge turns risky for broken approach road

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI, June 26: After breaching of its west approach road, the Ulania Bridge in Galachipa Upazila of the district has turned risky.
Locals and school-going children are facing untold sufferings in communication with the upazila.
The bridge road of Galachipa-Dashmina is a very important road for locals. The road is usually used by numerous light, medium and heavy vehicles.  The bridge is commuted by thousands of people of three upazilas.
Ulania Boro Bazar, Ulania College, Madrasa, Government Primary School and a junior high school are located in the west of the bridge. Students of these education institutions are suffering. They are also committing accidents on the bridge. Guardians pass time in tension after sending their children to school.
Local inhabitants including Habibur Rahman, auto-drivers Hafizur Rahman, Dwin Islam, Sohag and Rubel said, "We're facing communication sufferings. The local administration should draw the attention of the highest authorities in this regard. Those who are in charge of supervising the matter are making pretend only. "
Heavy vehicles can commit accident at the approach road area, they added.
Upazila Engineer Md Jahangir Alam said, rolling water from above the bridge to down has caused soil slide. The approach road will be repaired, he maintained.
Ratandi Taltali Union Chairman Md Golam Mostafa stressed the need for repairing the bridge soon.


