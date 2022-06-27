Video
Workshop on PM’s 10 initiatives held in four upazilas

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

A workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in Kamalganj Upazila of Moulvibazar recently. Kamalganj Upazila administration organized the programme in the conference room of the Upazila Parishad. Moulvibazar ADC (General) Tania Sultana was present at the workshop as chief guest. UNO Sifat Uddin presided over the workshop. photo: observer

A workshop on 10 special initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in Porsha Upazila of Naogaon, Kabirhat Upazila of Noakhali, Dumuria Upazila of Khulna, Kamalganj Upazila of Moulvibazar districts recently.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: A workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in Porsha Upazila of the district recently.
Porsha Upazila administration organized the programme in the conference room of the Upazila Parishad.
Naogaon Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mehedi Hasan was present as chief guest at the workshop with Porsha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Najmul Hamid Reza in the chair.
Additional DC (Education and ICT) Shihab Raihan, Porsha Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury, its Vice-Chairman Kazibul Islam and Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Zakir Hossain, among others, were also present at the programme.
KABIRHAT, NOAKHALI: Kabirhat Upazila administration organized the workshop in the Upazila Parishad conference room     recently.
Kabirhat UNO Fatema Sultana presided over the programme conducted by AC Land Amrit Debnath.
Kabirhat Municipality Mayor and Upazila Awami League (AL) General Secretary Zahirul Haque Raihan, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Farida Yasmin, Inspector of Kabirhat Police Station Joynal Abedin, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shyamal Kumar Debnath and journalist Selim, among others, were also present at the workshop.
DUMURIA, KHULNA: Dumuria Upazila administration organized the workshop at the Upazila Parishad auditorium recently.
Dumuria UNO Sharis Asif Rahman presided over the programme.
Dumuria Upazila Parishad Chairman Gazi Ezaz Ahmed, its Vice-Chairman Gazi Abdul Halim, AC Land Mamunur Rashid, Officer-in-Charge of Dumuria Police Station Sheikh Koni Mia, Upazila Sub-Register Md Saidur Rahman, Secondary Education Officer Sheikh Firoz Ahmed, Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Abu Bakar Siddique, Animal Resources Officer Magsuda Khanam, BRDB Officer Ms Nisa and Project Implementation Officer Md Ashraf Hossain, among others, were also present at the workshop.


