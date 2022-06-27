Video
Workshop on  sub-scholarship held in Mymensingh

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

A day-long workshop on Implementation of Sub-Scholarship being held at Shilpakala Academy auditorium in Mymensingh City on Sunday. photo: observer

MYMENSINGH, June 26: A day-long workshop on Implementation of Sub-Scholarship was held at Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the city on Sunday.
Mymensingh Divisional Commissioner Md. Shafiqur Reza Biswas was present as chief guest on the occasion. Mymensingh Deputy Commissioner Md. Enamul Haque was present as special guest. Director of the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust Kazi Delwar Hossain presided over the function. Mymensingh District Education Officer Rafiqul Islam spoke on the    occasion.
The chief guest, in his speech, said that sub-scholarships are the instrument of enhancing education. People are starting to get the fruits of education sub-scholarship. The rate of education has increased due to sub-scholarships in    education.
He said district and upazila education officials should be careful about embezzling sub-scholarship money while inspecting the field. Emphasis should be laid on technical education and increase the interest of students in this education. He added that the secretariat and the department provide technical advice. We need to implement it at the field level.
The orientation training programme was attended by district and upazila education officers of Mymensingh division, headmasters of schools, colleges, madrasas and journalists of electronics and print media.


