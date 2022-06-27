Man’s body recovered from Meghna

RAMGATI, LAXMIPUR, June 26: Police recovered the body of a man, who drowned two days back after a boat capsized in the Meghna River, from Ramgati Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md. Syeed Mahbub, 35.

Officer-in-Charge of Ramgati Police Station Alamgir Hossain said members of Coast Guard recovered the body from the river in the afternoon.

Coast Guard Contingent Commander M Lukman Hakim said a boat carrying Mahbub and four others capsized in the river in Zarir Dona area in the afternoon on Thursday while they were getting down from the boat.

Though four others managed to swim ashore but Mahbub drowned in the river.











