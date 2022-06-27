12 killed in road mishaps in 10 districts

At least 12 people including a minor girl and a woman have been killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in 10 districts- Rajbari, Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Barishal, Bandarban, Bhola, Naogaon, Jashore, Panchagarh and Chattogram, in recent times.

GOALANDA, RAJBARI: Two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Goalanda Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

Locals said a truck collided head-on with a motorcycle carrying three on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Mokbuler Dokan area around 10:00 pm, leaving two motorcyclists dead on the spot and another severely injured.

The injured was rushed to Goalanda Upazila Health Complex and, later on, shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

RAJSHAHI: A van-puller was killed as a truck hit his van on a road in Puthia Uapzila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Samsher Ali, 45, son of late Hanif Ali, a resident of Parila area in Paba Upazila.

Locals said a truck rammed into a van in front of Belpukur BGB check-post on the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway around 3 pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Belpukur Police Station (PS) Moniruzzaman confirmed the matter.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A college student was killed in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Foisal Hossain, 20, son of Mosharraf Hossain of Tarapanghat Village in Nawabganj Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said an easy-bike hit a motorcycle carrying Foisal in Birampur Beldanga Mor area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj Highway at around 7pm, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Shamsuzzaman declared Foisal dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint was received from them.

Birampur PS OC Sumon Kumar Mohanta confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Two people have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Agailjhara and Babuganj upazilas of the district in two days.

An HSC examinee was killed and his two friends were injured in a road accident in Agailjhara Upazila on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Imon Sarder, 19, son of Shahin Sarder, a resident of Bejgati Village in Gournadi Upazila.

The injured are Taleb Sarder, son of late Abul Kalam Azad Hawlader, and Choyon Hawlader, son of Monir Hawlader, residents of Bashail Village in Agailjhara Upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Agailjhara Police Station (PS) Ali Hossain said an auto-van coming from the opposite direction hit a motorcycle carrying three youths in Altaf's Saw Mill area on the Rajihar-Bashail Road in the upazila at night, leaving Imon dead on the spot and his two friends injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Agailjhara PS.

The injured were taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the SI added.

On the other hand, a man was killed in a road accident in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Yunus Sheikh, 45, a resident of Magarpara area under Kashipur Union in Sadar Upazila. He was an assistant inspector at Muladi Upazila Cooperative office.

Police and local sources said Yunus was going to his workplace from home at around 9am riding by a motorcycle. At that time, a covered van hit the motorcycle in Pangsha area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in Babuganj Upazila, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized the covered van, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Airport PS OC Kamlesh Halder confirmed the incident.

BANDARBAN: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Alikadam Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mishu Akhter, 5, daughter of Minhaz Uddin, a resident of Kanamajhir Ghat area under Chaikkhyang Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden tomtom (local vehicle) hit Mishu in Kanamajhir Ghat area on the Alikadam-Lama Road at around 3:30pm while she was crossing the road, which left her critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to nearby Lama Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Alikadam PS OC Nasir Uddin Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this connection.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A man was killed after a covered van hit an auto-rickshaw in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Maksud, 42, son of Tajol Islam, a resident of Purba Charkalachand area in the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said Maksud was going to Lalmohan Upazila Sadar from the house at around 8pm riding by a battery-run auto-rickshaw.

On the way, a covered van hit the auto-rickshaw from behin

d in Notun Masjid area, leaving Maksud dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Lalmohan PS OC Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: A young man has been killed after a truck crushed him in Porsha Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Kader, 28, son of Kutub Ali, hailed from Shibganj Upazila in Chapainawabganj District. He was assumed to be a mango trader.

Police and local sources said a truck crushed Kader after he had fell down from a van in Kosharpara area in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the truck driver managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle.

Porsha PS OC Zahurul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

JASHORE: A local leader of AL was killed in a road accident in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Julfiker Ali Bhutto was the general secretary of Ward No. 6 under Bosundia Union in the upazila. He was a trader by profession.

The accident took place in front of Prembag Union Parishad on the Jashore-Khulna Highway in the upazila at night.

It was learnt that a covered van smashed Julfiker Ali's motorcycle at around 10:30 pm while he was going to Nowapara from his house, which left him seriously injured.

Critically injured Julfiker Ali was rescued and rushed to Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A woman was killed in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jahera Khatun, 50, wife of Emaj Uddin, a resident of Pathanpara Village at Banglabandha Union in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses and the deceased's family sources said the accident took place in front of Tironi Hat Dalal Office on the Tentulia-Banglabandha Highway in the afternoon.

Due to over 50 stone and goods laden trucks stranded along both sides of the highway a severe traffic jam was created in the area and in this situation the three-wheeler coming from other direction rammed over Jahera.

Locals took her to Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Tentulia Highway PS OC Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A young man was killed and two others were injured after a train hit a truck in Mirsarai Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Morsalin, 19, helper of the truck driver.

Police sources said the Dhaka-bound Turna Express Train rammed a sand-laden truck at Baroiarhat Level Crossing at around 1:15am, leaving the truck driver Alam, helper Morsalin and a local passerby injured.

Locals rescued the inured and took them to a local hospital, where Morsalin succumbed to his injuries.

Sitakunda Railway PS OC Khorshed Alam said the gate-man of the level crossing fell asleep at that time.











