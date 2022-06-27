People suffer for muddy road at Betagi

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BETAGI, BARGUNA, June 26: A 500-meter-muddy road stretch ranging from Jhoupkhali Bridge at Ward No. 6 of Betagi Sadar Union to No. 23 Government Primary School at Uttar Betagi turned deplorable badly, causing immense public sufferings. About 5,000 people of Uttar Betagi and Jhoupkhali Village are facing the worse communication sufferings mostly.
According to field sources, the road is now having knee-level clay. It breaks frequently at different points during full-moon and off-noon. Then houses in Uttar Betagi get washed away. Their yard vegetables go under tide water.
Head Teacher of Jhoupkhali Government Primary School Md Jahirul Haq said, children have to come to school taking big troubles in the rainy season.
Sohel Amin, son of freedom fighter Nurul Islam of Jhoupkhali  Village, said, due to apathy of public representatives the road is not metalized. If this road stretch is cemented, the public, suffering will be no longer, he added.
Ward No. 6 Member Milon Talukdar said, the demand letter for this road repairing has been submitted.
Betagi Sadar Union Chairman Md Humayun Kabir Khalifa said, if necessary allocation is made from 2022-2023 fiscal budget, the road will be repaired.


