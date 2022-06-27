

Not to fear Corona, Dengue surges



Good that Dengue hadn't managed to erupt as a health disaster since 2020, but let's not forget what an unprecedented havoc it wreaked in three back-to-back years before while claiming over 300 lives.



As far as the mosquito borne disease is concerned, it is all very clear Aedes Mosquito is primarily responsible for infecting and spreading the disease.



Similar to previous years, need of the hour for our two city corporation authorities is to pin pointedly identify presence and larvae breeding grounds of Aedes Mosquito and clean them up the quickest.



In addition, latent mosquito breeding grounds, garbage depots and the city's water bodies must be frequently sprayed with high-quality mosquito spray. Not to forget, source reduction can be effective when performed regularly, especially when members of a community are mobilised and educated about vector control.



With regard to strains, Aedes mosquitoes can contain four types of viruses. Type 1 and type 2 were prevalent till 2016 and type 3 has its predominance since 2017. A fifth type could well be detected any time sooner or later.



However, in order to prevent a potential outbreak, it is important to train up nurses and medics to have proper training in dengue diagnosis and treatment. Also important is to scale up using instruments that help detecting the disease.



As for the Coronavirus, there may not be much to fear for but we would advice all to complete mandatory vaccine shots with an added booster shot.



Most importantly, all should strictly follow health and safety guidelines, follow social distancing, wash hands on regular intervals and wear face masks whenever out in the open.



What we often fail to comprehend is that the health and safety guidelines for Coronavirus are also an automatic preventive mechanism for many other diseases and pollution.



However, we must prepare for the worst while continue to improve the conditions of our hospitals to be able tackle any potential new surges of Covid cases.



Last but not least, both diseases have turned endemic - meaning to be with us round the year. And we have become all too familiar with prevention techniques, and now it is mostly about how we have learnt to incorporate these techniques in our regular lifestyle. We will have to combat the Coronavirus and Dengue fever together, not separately.

On one hand 35 more Dengue patients had been admitted at different hospitals in Dhaka till Saturday noon, while on the other unexpected surge in the Coronavirus infection rate has jumped up to 1,280 coupled with claiming three lives within the same time. As the mortality rate for both diseases remain very low, but time demands we remain alert on safeguarding our health and well being.Good that Dengue hadn't managed to erupt as a health disaster since 2020, but let's not forget what an unprecedented havoc it wreaked in three back-to-back years before while claiming over 300 lives.As far as the mosquito borne disease is concerned, it is all very clear Aedes Mosquito is primarily responsible for infecting and spreading the disease.Similar to previous years, need of the hour for our two city corporation authorities is to pin pointedly identify presence and larvae breeding grounds of Aedes Mosquito and clean them up the quickest.In addition, latent mosquito breeding grounds, garbage depots and the city's water bodies must be frequently sprayed with high-quality mosquito spray. Not to forget, source reduction can be effective when performed regularly, especially when members of a community are mobilised and educated about vector control.With regard to strains, Aedes mosquitoes can contain four types of viruses. Type 1 and type 2 were prevalent till 2016 and type 3 has its predominance since 2017. A fifth type could well be detected any time sooner or later.However, in order to prevent a potential outbreak, it is important to train up nurses and medics to have proper training in dengue diagnosis and treatment. Also important is to scale up using instruments that help detecting the disease.As for the Coronavirus, there may not be much to fear for but we would advice all to complete mandatory vaccine shots with an added booster shot.Most importantly, all should strictly follow health and safety guidelines, follow social distancing, wash hands on regular intervals and wear face masks whenever out in the open.What we often fail to comprehend is that the health and safety guidelines for Coronavirus are also an automatic preventive mechanism for many other diseases and pollution.However, we must prepare for the worst while continue to improve the conditions of our hospitals to be able tackle any potential new surges of Covid cases.Last but not least, both diseases have turned endemic - meaning to be with us round the year. And we have become all too familiar with prevention techniques, and now it is mostly about how we have learnt to incorporate these techniques in our regular lifestyle. We will have to combat the Coronavirus and Dengue fever together, not separately.