Monday, 27 June, 2022, 1:59 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

On conferring national awards

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Two of our best national awards are Independence Award and Ekushey Award. Apart from this, there are notable awards like Bangla Academy Award. After the independence of the country, a number of deserving people have received this award. The Bangla Academy Award was given even before the country became independent and many deserving intellectuals have received it. This award has been an international tradition for many years after independence.

 Nobody applies for the Nobel Prize. In order to give this Nobel Prize to a deserving person, some more deserving people suggest his name. The Nobel Committee considers the proposals and award the prizes. There is no application procedure for the title of 'Sir' or for the title of Queen's Birthday.

 The government will consider who will be given the title. I don't know if many unqualified people get national awards by applying and pleasing bureaucrats. Many of those who can get it are now ignored. Because they consider it self-defeating to claim that I am a 'litterateur or artist'.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant



