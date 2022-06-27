

Bangabandhu’s philosophy of education



Education is the fulfillment of life. 'But even in the fifty years of independence, those associated with our education system have not been able to come out of the traditional concept.



Therefore, in the development of human resources, certified education has not been conducive to the qualitative development or change of manpower. Rather, it has become a burden for the nation.



In such a situation, after independence, Bangabandhu first took the initiative to turn the huge population of the country into human resources in 1972.



Kudrat-i-Khuda formed the Education Commission. Giving national direction to the country's first education commission on the proposed education policy for a newly independent country, Bangabandhu said, "Education is not for the education of the colonial period or education for creating obedient clerks." It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.



In this case, Bangabandhu's philosophy of education must be unique. Bangabandhu's philosophy of education is equally applicable during the 4th Industrial Revolution.



In this situation, echoing Bangabandhu's philosophy of education, the government led by Sheikh Hasina has given appropriate plans and guidelines for raising the rate of technical education to at least 50 percent in order to transform technical and vocational education into mainstream education. The issue gave hope to the people.



But the Ministry of Education or the people associated with the education plan are not able to show enough skill in implementing the plan of the Prime Minister realizing that education philosophy of Bangabandhu.



On the contrary, by mentioning the university as the main centre in creating human resources, some senior personalities and teachers are expressing their views. The competition for the establishment of the university has started in the same process. It seems that the whole country is suffering from university fever.



Ninety-three percent of the workforce needed in almost all systems of development, production and productivity in the world comes from the secondary, higher secondary and undergraduate levels. And 7/8 percent of the Higher Professional is supplied from the University.



That is why higher education is limited in developed rich countries.



But the picture is opposite in our country. As there is no far-reaching plan for human resource development and human resource management, the entire education system is running 'as is'.



As a result, just as the hard-earned money of the people is being wasted, so is the human resource. The cause is unemployment, which cannot and should not be allowed to continue in an independent sovereign country.



Out of 6 lakh 43 thousand 472 students in public and private universities of the country, 1 lakh 92 thousand 185 students are studying degree engineering in engineering department.



On the other hand, only 49 government polytechnics and 400 non-government polytechnics are enrolled in secondary level engineering education and diploma engineering education with a maximum of 90,000 students every year.



It is noteworthy that more than twice as many students are studying in degree engineering as in diploma engineering.



However, according to the report of the first education commission of the country formed by Bangabandhu, 5 diploma engineers should be created as opposed to 1 degree engineer.



According to the mentioned information, at present, there are 10 lakh diploma engineering students as against about 2 lakh degree engineering students.



Although there is no need for manpower generation in the country, hundreds of crores of rupees are being wasted on the disproportionate rate of creation of degree engineers, on the one hand, and on the other hand, professionals in expensive engineering education are shifting to general occupations.



As a result, hundreds of crores of rupees are being wasted by the state again. On the other hand, in 150 public and private universities, millions of students with degrees in higher education from various disciplines including humanities, science and accounting are facing extreme unemployment.



Continuing the suicidal system of professional graduates changing their profession could soon lead to extreme frustration and tension among humanities and sociology graduates, leading to social unrest. Even a change of profession can hurt politics.



In the social reality of the British colonial mentality, there is a kind of competition among the students for higher education due to the inferiority complex of working people and small people as working people.



Our universities have deviated from the main goal of knowledge creation and higher research activities and have become merely certified non-certified higher education certificate distribution institutions.



In the developed world, the rate of higher professional education is 5 to 6 percent, the rate of students in middle level technical education is 60 to 70 percent and the rate of occupational vocational education is 33 percent.



In rich countries this policy formulates and implements human resource development plans. But we are going in the complete opposite.



The introduction of Bangabandhu's philosophy of education, 'Intensive education system with modern knowledge and energy' is the only way to turn the masses into human resources and solve the existing multidimensional problem.



Discussing and reviewing Bangabandhu's philosophy of education, it will be clear to all that such education should be given so that people are encouraged and motivated to work for the betterment of their livelihood.



Bangabandhu's philosophy in 1972 is very relevant and important in the context of the ongoing 4th Industrial Revolution. The question is, have the higher education authorities failed to realize that historical and important philosophy of the Father of the Nation?



Or is the ultimate goal of the Bengali nation creating a conspiratorial impediment to the establishment of Sonar Bangla? Are some of the senior government officials deliberately obstructing the transformation of the government into a developed and rich country?



In such a situation, in the greater interest of the country and the people, in order to meet the challenge of the 4th Industrial Revolution, will a knowledge-based society and a prosperous nation-state be formed in a manner consistent with the teachings of the Father of the Nation?

The writer is manager,

Public Relations Department, Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation.











