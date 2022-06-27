Free health camps set up in flood affected areas

To help the people affected by the devastating flood, free health camps have been set up in ten areas of Sylhet Sadar, Sunamganj Sadar, Gowainghat, Chhatak, Derai, Nabiganj, Bishwanath, and Baniachong.

In these camps facilitated by bKash, people are getting medical care, including first aid and medicines for water-borne and cold-fever related diseases, every day.

In addition, pure drinking water, mobile charging facilities and temporary bKash agent services are also available there, said a media release on Sunday.

Pure drinking water facility is being provided at all the camps. Apart from this, mobile charging facility is also available as people are unable to charge their phones due to power cuts at various places.

In addition, to keep the emergency transactions of the water-logged people running, temporary bKash agent points have been set up at all the health camps. -UNB