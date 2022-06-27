Concert for flood-hit people at DU begins

A two-day concert for helping the flood-hit people of northeastern districts of the country will begin at Dhaka University's (DU) Teacher Student Center (TSC) premises on Monday.

The concert has been arranged by teachers and students of the university under an initiative named 'All Cultural and Social Organizations of Dhaka University are with the flood-hit people'.

Former DU senate member Golam Quddus is the convener of the event, while Mass Communication and Journalism department Professor Robayet Ferdaus and General Secretary of Dhaka University Teacher's Association (DUTA) Professor Nijamul Hoque Bhuiyan have been made the member secretary and adviser of the event respectively.

A press conference was held around 1:30pm on Sunday at Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA) to invite people to come forward to help the flood-hit people by attending the concert.

Member Secretary of the initiative Professor Robayet Ferdaus said that the word 'relief' is not appropriate as the country belongs to all the citizens of this land.

"People provide taxes for the betterment of the country and it's the legal right of the people to get the help," he said.

Robayet added that DU is a public university which runs with the funding based on taxes paid by people. So it's DU's responsibility to give a hand to the flood-hit people.

He hoped that everyone from the DU family will take part in this initiative. -UNB











