The man who waited overnight becomes first to cross Padma Bridge in a car

As Padma Bridge opens, Dhaka traffic police struggle to handle the rush

Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral Ashraful Hoq Chowdhury distributes relief materials among flood-hit people in Sunamganj on Sunday. photo: observer

