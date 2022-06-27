Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 1:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Drivers complain of Padma Bridge opening banners, festoons on expressway

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Many of the banners, festoons and billboards that were put up on Bangabandhu Expressway to celebrate the opening of the Padma Bridge have collapsed on the street, creating risks of accident.
Authorities did not act on Sunday to remove the decoration from the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway after the bridge was opened to traffic in the morning, a day after its inauguration.
More than 100 such decorative materials were seen lying on the 75-kilometre expressway from Dhaka's Postogola to Faridpur's Bhanga, much to the annoyance of the drivers who took the road.
The Padma Bridge approach road from Zajira to Pachchor was, however, clean.
Besides the central leaders of the ruling Awami League, locals activists used their photos in the banners and festoons congratulating the government.
"I narrowly escaped [accident]. I veered to the right to give space to a large vehicle, but suddenly noticed a collapsed festoon on the road. I slowed down and saved my life," said Abdus Salam, an employee of a private bank who was driving to the Padma Bridge from Dhaka through the expressway.
A person was seen removing a banner in a place between Sirajdikhan and Sreenagar, but the wooden structure was still there. Such structures on the divider tilted to the expressway in many places.
"People who put up the banners and festoons should have removed those following the law," said Roads and Highways Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri.
"As they haven't done it yet, we'll ask people from the project to remove those for the convenience of the       drivers."    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Free health camps set up in flood affected areas
Narsingdi Jamdani Saree weavers busy before Eid
Concert for flood-hit people at DU begins
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral Ashraful Hoq
As Padma Bridge opens, Dhaka traffic police struggle to handle the rush
CCC Mayor announces budget of the city corporation
The man who waited overnight becomes first to cross Padma Bridge in a car
Drivers complain of Padma Bridge opening banners, festoons on expressway


Latest News
Two youths killed in motorcycle accident on Padma Bridge
Iran test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier
Padma Bridge connecting Bangladesh’s past with bright future: German envoy
Vladimir Putin to make first foreign trip since Ukraine invasion
Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood
Outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador calls on president
Plying of motorcycles on Padma Bridge banned from Monday
Opposition subjected to state-run repression: Mirza Fakhrul
Poultry trader electrocuted in Rajshahi
Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 84
Most Read News
Universal Pension Scheme: A great initiative
Bangladesh an important country: US President
Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Padma Bridge Opening Celebrations in Frames
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Sylhet flood plight
Rohingya plight needs innovative solutions developed by themselves
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua
Three teenagers drown in three districts
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft