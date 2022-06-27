Tk 2,161cr CCC budget for 2022-23 fiscal announced

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 26: The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury announced a budget of Tk 2,161 crore for 2022-23 fiscal paying special emphasis on infrastructural development of the port city.

Mayor Rezaul made the budget announcement in presence of CCC Ward councillors, officials and journalists at the Theater Institute Auditorium on Sunday noon.

In his speech CCC Mayor said no new tax had been imposed in the new budget.

The current budget is Tk 302 crore less than the past budget of 2021-22 fiscal.

The budget for the 2021-22 fiscal was Tk 2,463 crore. The Mayor also placed a revised budget of Tk 1,202 for the past year.

The rate of implementation of the previous budget was 49 per cent.

So, keeping this in view, the CCC Mayor reduced the amount of the current budget to make it easier for implementation.

Giving the water-logging problem priority Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said it is one of the main obstacles in the development of the city. So, he vowed to eradicate the problem for ever.

In this connection, CCC Mayor felt the necessity of cleaning and dredging the

river Karnaphuli regularly.

Speaking on the occasion, Rezaul Karim strongly felt the necessity of coordination among the various utility services of the city to improve the lot of seven million people of Chattogram.

He regretted that such coordination among the utility services was hitherto absent.

"So we are to face so many problems in the implementation of different development projects," the Mayor lamented.

The proposed budget for the next fiscal was mainly dependent on development grant from the government and foreign donor organisations. The amount of development grant has been estimated at Tk 1,212 crore.

The grant was estimated at Tk 1,570 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal. But the CCC had received only Tk 689 crore from the government and different donor agencies during the time.

The revenue earning estimated for the proposed budget is Tk 904 crore.

In the budget of 2021-22 fiscal, the target of revenue was fixed at Tk 852 crore. But the CCC had earned only Tk 428 crore in the said fiscal.

The income in holding tax has been proposed at Tk 427 crore and other tax and dues sources at Tk 282 crore.

The mayor said the proposed budget has given special emphasis on infrastructural developments, education and health sectors.

He announced that CCC has taken up various development projects, including building of the port city as clean and reducing of water-logging, digging up of cannels according to the master plan of 1995.

Meanwhile, the government has allocated the record amount of fund for the development projects of CCC in January this year.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting held on January 4 last approved a Tk 2,490.96 crore project to develop important infrastructure and roads, including airport under the Chattogram City Corporation.

It is the highest amount of allocation by the government in the history of CCC.

The approval was given at the ECNEC meeting with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The CCC under the Local Government Division will implement the project by December 2024. Out of the total project cost, Tk 1,992.77 crore will come from the government treasury while the rest Tk 498.19 crore from the city corporation's own fund. The project aims to increase various civic facilities of the city corporation.

Under the project, the Chattogram Airport Road will be developed into four lane, construction of 600 metre overpass, development of 769 kilometres road, construction of 38 over-bridges (1,520 metre long), 14 bridges (224 metre long) and construction of 22 culverts.

Regarding the medical facilities the Mayor said the city corporation has been maintaining several medical hospitals to provide medical facilities to the residents of the port city. Of them one 100-bed Memon Maternity Hospital, five 50-bed maternity hospitals in the city are now providing medical facilities to the city-dwellers.

Pointing to the educational facilities of the city, the Mayor said, the CCC is now maintaining a huge number of educational institutions including one University, 8 degree colleges (two Honours Courses), 13 Intermediate colleges, 4 computer colleges, one computer Institute, 47 high schools, 7 kindergarten schools, two primary schools, 4 Sanskrit Schools and 350 Furkania Madrasa.