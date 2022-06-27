Dope test for students before varsity admission: Home Minister

With an aim to prevent drug abuse in educational institutions, a law is being enacted to conduct dope tests for students before admission to universities, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday.

"As per the proposed university law, students have to undergo medical

tests, which would also include dope tests, before getting admission to any university," the Minister told the media during a briefing at the Secretariat.

Kamal said, "Already, the dope test has been made mandatory before joining law enforcement agencies. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed us to show zero tolerance toward drugs. Besides, a proposal to include dope test before entering government jobs has been sent to the Prime Minister, and it will be implemented within a short time."









