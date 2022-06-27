Flood victims decry ‘scanty relief’



The overall flood situation in Sirajganj district is improving with the water of the Jamuna River started receding. The photo shows a middle aged woman wading through stagnant water in the district town on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However, though the flood water is continuously receding, people of the flood hit districts are still facing acute crisis of food, fresh water and medicine as water-borne diseases started spreading in the area. The flood left the signs of it impact in the region as most of the roads were broken by the flood hit.

The relief materials which are being given by the government and various non-government and voluntary organization are inadequate. The affected people have urging the authorities for more relief materials, so that they can survive as they have lost their foods due to the flood.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) stated in its report that the Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Ganges-Padma and all major river of the northeastern region may continue falling in next 48 hours, while the Dharala and Dudhkumar rivers of northern Bangladesh may continue falling in next 24 hours.

In the next 48 to 72 hours, there is a chance of heavy rainfall at places of the Sub-Himalayan West-Bengal's Jalpaiguri and Sikkim region. As a result, water level of Teesta river may rise and close to danger level at Dalia Point.

It said that flood situation in the Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria districts may continue improving in next 24 hours while there is a chance of short duration flood in the low-lying area of Shariatpur and Madaripur districts during the same period.

Our correspondent from Sylhet reports that despite recession of flood water, the stench has started spreading in the district.

Flood waters in and around Sylhet city have decreased a lot. But now the stench has started spreading from the dirty water that has accumulated on the roads. Meanwhile, as the water receded, many people started leaving the shelter and returning home.

While visiting different areas at Sunday morning, it was seen that the places where water had accumulated on the main roads, have almost gone down.

However, in some roads, it was seen that water is still remained. Among them, water has remained on the roads of Shahjalal suburb of Sylhet city, Taltala road and other neighborhoods. However, vehicles were seen plying on all the broken roads with sufferings.

The water of Jatarpur, Mirabazar, Shahjalal Upazila, Sobhanighat, Mirzajangal, Taltala, Jamtala, Sheikhghat, Ghasitula, Kuarpar and Laladighir areas was dirty and black. The stench is spreading from the frozen water in these places.

Mahmud Ali, a resident of Jatarpur area, said the suffering started anew after the water receded. Earlier, the water was a bit muddy, but there was not much dirt. Now the water has turned dirty and turned black. We have to walk on dirty water all the time. Everyone's feet are itching due to dirty contaminated water.

According to Sylhet district administration, some 3,89,320 families in 13 upazilas and 5 municipalities of the district have been partially affected till Friday. Some 22,150 houses have been damaged. Crops of 28,945 hectares of the districts have been destroyed.

Asif Ahmed, the executive engineer of Sylhet Water Development Board (BWDB), said water level in Sylhet has started declining due to lack of rain. But, the water is receding slowly. If it doesn't rain, he hopes the water will recede in next couple of days.

However, there is a possibility of rain again at the end of next month, he added.

The floods in Sylhet have destroyed vast pastures and cattle habitats. The straw and cattle feeds in the stocks of many farmers and farmhouses were rotted after being submerged under water for a week. Straw has also been washed away in many places.

In this situation, there is an acute shortage of cattle feed in the flood-hit areas. Farmers and ranchers have fallen into disarray. Farmers are trying to save the cattle by feeding them with water hyacinth.

Suruj Ali (60), a farmer from Balaura village in Sylhet Sadar Upazila, said there was an acute shortage of cattle feed in the entire district. Farmers and ranchers are in trouble with cattle. As most of the grazing land is still submerged in the floods, there is no scope of cattle food becoming available soon.

As a result, the local administration should come forward to deal with this crisis.

Same situation is prevailing in the most-flood hit district of Sunamganj. Though the flood water is receding in the districts, the Surma river was still flowing above the 63cm above the danger mark.

Almost cent percent area of Sunamganj Sadar, Chhatak and Doarabazar upazila and 90 percent area of Shastiganj, Shalla, Tahirpur, Moddhonagar, Dirai, Bishwamvarpur, Jamalganj and Jagannathpur upazila were submerged during the flood. More than 1.70 lakh people had shelter in the shelters.

In Netrokona district, people have been suffering for food, water and medical facilities as outbreak of water-borne diseases have been seen in the affected areas after recession of flood water. The river water in the district continues receding, but the people of flood water marooned areas have been passing time in disarray as they couldn't yet return to their homes.

Most pucca and semi-pucca roads were damaged in the flood.









