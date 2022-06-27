Video
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 1:57 AM
Front Page

Covid: 2 died, 1,680 new cases in 24hrs

Positivity rate falls to 13.75pc

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent  

The country recorded two Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands at 29,140. During the time 1,680 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 1,965,173.  
Besides, 169 Covid-19 patients recovered from
    the viral disease, pushing up the 1,906,688 and overall recovery rate at 97.02 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The country logged positivity rate of  15.66 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.75 per cent and the death rate at 1.48 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 10,778 samples. Among the two deceased, one was a man and one woman.


