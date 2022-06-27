Tarique, wife declared fugitives

The High Court (HC) on Sunday declared BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, now living in London, and his wife Zubaida Rahman, as fugitives.

An HC bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order rejecting three separate writ petitions filed by Tarique and Zubaida 15 years ago.

At the same time, the HC bench also withdrew the stay on the trial proceedings of a case filed 15 years ago by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against them for amassing illegal

wealth, and directed the lower court concerned to complete the trial as early as possible.

The court also asked the chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka to send the record of the case to the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court in Dhaka within 10 days.

ACC lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan told reporters, "Now the lower court will resume the trial proceedings of the case after 15 years as the HC has rejected the petitions filed by the accused."

In response to a query, he said that Tarique and his wife could not appoint lawyers during the trial proceedings as the High Court declared them fugitives.

Tarique and his wife filed the petitions 15 years ago challenging the legality of the ACC's case filed over amassing illegal wealth and concealing information about Tk 4.82 crore in their wealth statements.

The HC bench issued separate rules responding to their petitions at that time. Recently, the HC bench started final hearing on the rules.

On May 29 this year, during the hearing on the rules, ACC lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan questioned whether any lawyer could represent fugitive Tarique Rahman and his wife.

Consequently, the HC bench held hearing on ACC lawyer's question on whether they are fugitives and whether they could appoint lawyers. Hearing the issue for several days, the HC fixed June 26 for delivering order in this regard.

Earlier on June 5, the same bench received an Appellate Division judgement regarding Zubaida Rahman which declared her a fugitive.

After receiving the judgement, the HC bench directed the lawyers concerned not to file any petition on behalf of the fugitive accused.

On September 26 of 2007, the ACC filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against Tarique Rahman, his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, and her mother Iqbal Mand Banu for amassing wealth worth Tk 4.82 crore through illegal means and concealing information in their wealth statements.









