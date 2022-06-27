Youth detained for removing bolt from Padma Bridge

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has detained the youth who removed nut and bolt from the railing of Padma Bridge. The detained was identified as Bayezid.

A team of CID conducted a drive in city's Shantinagar area and detained the youth. CID said they will disclose details at a briefing on Monday.

The much-awaited Padma Bridge was inaugurated on Saturday. Traffic on the bridge started at 6.00am on Sunday. In the first eight hours, 15,200

vehicles crossed the bridge.

After being opened to the public, almost all vehicles except public transport were seen stopping on the bridge during the day. Some people got down of their vehicles with their family members and took pictures while walking on the bridge. Bayezid made the TikTok video in the meantime which went viral on social media. Similarly, in another 26-second long video another youth was seen loosening and then fastening nuts and bolts on the bridge.











