Monday, 27 June, 2022, 1:57 AM
Home Front Page

Padma Bridge Toll

Tk 82 lakh collected in 8 hrs

15,200 vehicles traveled through both ends of the bridge

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The Padma Bridge has been opened for all kinds of vehicular movement from 6:00am on Sunday. All types of vehicles have started plying on the much-anticipated superstructure. Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge on Saturday.
In only eight hours from 6:00am to 2:00pm on Sunday, the Padma Bridge authority collected Tk 82.19 lakh as toll after the bridge opened for vehicular movement.
While visiting the Padma Bridge area at Sunday morning, it was seen that vehicles were crossing the Padma in an orderly manner with a certain amount of toll.
According to the bridge authority, no one is permitted to drive at a speed of more than 60km per hour on the Padma Bridge. The information was given in a public notification issued by the Bangladesh Bridge Authority.
The notification asked the users to follow some guidelines to protect the safety and durability of the bridge.
It has been said that the permitted speed limit on the Padma Bridge is 60 km per hour, any kind of vehicle standing on the Padma Bridge and getting off the vehicle and taking pictures or walking on the bridge is completely prohibited.
Three-wheeled vehicles like rickshaws, vans, CNG auto-rickshaws,
    pedestrians, bicycles or non-motorized vehicles cannot cross the bridge. Vehicles with cargo wider than car body and more than 5.6 m high cannot cross the bridge. It was also informed in the notification that no kind of garbage can be dumped on the bridge.
Meanwhile, the government urged all to pay toll to cross the newly opened Padma Bridge.
In a notification, issued on Sunday, the Cabinet Division said, "All citizens have to pay tolls fixed by the government for crossing the Padma Bridge. People are being asked to cross the bridge by paying tolls."
Stoppage of all kinds of vehicles, walking and taking pictures on the Padma Bridge are completely prohibited and punishable offense, the notification said.
The Cabinet Division has asked all to remain alert in following the restrictions.
In the meantime, the Padma Bridge authority collected Tk 82.19 lakh as toll within eight hours after the bridge opened for vehicular movement on Sunday.
Abul Hossain, an engineer of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, said, "The toll was collected from 6.00am to 2.00pm."
He said 15,200 vehicles crossed the bridge in the eight hours. A total of Tk35.29 lakh at the Jazira end of the bridge and Tk 46.89 lakh at the Mawa end were collected as toll from the vehicles.
Meanwhile, passengers and transport drivers said that the passenger buses could reach Barisal within four hours after crossing the Padma Bridge from Dhaka. In this case, they had to pay toll in three places.
Because, on the way -Dhaka to Barishal-the toll plaza on the Mawa side of the bridge was taking a little more time due to the pressure of vehicles.
The Padma Bridge is the largest installation in Bangladesh, built entirely on its own funds. The length of the bridge is 6.15 km. One part of the two-storey bridge is connected to the Mawa end of the Padma River at Munshiganj and the other part to the Jazira end of the Shariatpurdistrict.
At the same time train and car services are available on this bridge. The four-lane, 72-foot-wide Bridge has a railway line on the ground floor. Through this, rail communication of the whole country with the southern region will be established. The total cost of construction of the Padma Bridge is Tk 30,193 crore.
On 12 December 2015, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the work of piling and river management of the main bridge. After crossing all the steps one by one, the dream bridge became visible on 42 pillars on the chest of Padma. It is estimated that the GDP of Bangladesh will increase by 1.23 per cent for the bridge.


