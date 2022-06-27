Motorbike banned on Padma Bridge



Vehicles, mostly motorcycles, are seen waiting at Padma Bridge toll plaza at the Mawa end on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Project Director Shafiqul Islam said he had sent a letter to the chief coordinator of RSST in this regard.

Bangladesh Army is providing the engineering support and safety service for the project.

In his letter, Shafiqul said some users of the bridge are stealing and damaging important goods or equipment on the bridge deck soon after it was opened to public early today, even though getting down from vehicle on the bridge is completely prohibited. Some of them are even damaging equipment after entering the Mawa and Jajira end of the bridge, he wrote.

"We have written the letter considering many reasons. People are walking on the bridge which may also cause accidents," he said.

The development comes at a time when Criminal Investigation Department on Sunday arrested a youth who was seen removing nuts and bolts from the railing of Padma Bridge in a viral TikTok video.

There was a pressure of motorbikes since vehicles started plying the Padma Bridge at 5:50am on Sunday. The toll authorities have been struggling with the pressure of too many motorbikes on the first day.

The government has banned vehicles from stopping, walking and taking pictures on the Padma Bridge. The directive was given in a notification issued by the Cabinet department on Sunday. The public is being urged to be vigilant in complying with the ban.

The notification state that, it is forbidden to stop vehicles on the Padma Bridge. All citizens have to pay toll at the rate fixed by the government for crossing the Padma Bridge. The public is being asked to cross the bridge by paying tolls.

Two persons sustained serious injuries in an accident that occurred between two motorcycles on the Padma Bridge on Sunday (June 26) evening.

A video spread on social media shows that the injured persons were lying on the bridge. Blood stains were also found on the side. Preparations were underway to take them to the hospital.









