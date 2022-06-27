Edible oil prices cut by Tk 6 per litre

The price of edible oil has been decreased by Tk6 per litre in the wake of falling of soybean oil price in the international market.

Meanwhile, the edible oil prices have declined by 26 per cent in the international market.

The new price has been fixed at Tk 199 per litre. The new price will come into effect on Monday.

The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners' and Vanaspati Manufacturers' Association has fixed per litre of bottled soybean oil Tk 199, while 5 litre bottle will be available at Tk 980.

Besides, the retail price of each litre of loose oil will be Tk 180.

Earlier on Sunday, Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said the prices of edible oil might decline in the local market soon as the prices are falling in the international markets.

"You can hear the news of price decline of edible oil in the local markets within a day or two as the prices of edible oil has substantially fallen in the international market. We are working to adjust the domestic price in line with the international rates," he said while addressing a press conference organised on the occasion of 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at his secretariat office in Dhaka.

On June 9 last, the soybean oil price was fixed at Tk 205 a litre raising the price by Tk 7, while on May 5 last, the soybean oil price was fixed at Tk 198 a litre raising the price by Tk 38.

Tapan Kanti said LDCs are expected to gain market advantage in a few years after graduation. Bangladesh made a strong demand at the WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12) held in Geneva to adopt a proposal to continue market access for a few more years after Bangladesh LDC graduation.

After graduation from LDC, there was a proposal to increase the market benefit for 12 years, but after that, the demand for increase in 8 to 9 years has been strong. The conference expressed the view that there is a rationale for extending the benefits of the WTO for some time to come. This paved the way for further discussion on this issue later. It is hoped that some good results will be obtained in the MC13 season to be held in December 2023.

The proposals made by Bangladesh at the conference were strongly supported.

In addition, emphasis has been placed on facilitating trade in accordance with an agreement, with an emphasis on technology transfer to enhance the capacity of the sector to cope with the Covid-19 and future pandamic. In response to Bangladesh's proposal at the conference, it was decided not to impose restrictions on food exports.

The Commerce Secretary said that during the Ministerial Conference, the Commerce Minister held separate bilateral meetings with members of Singapore, Nepal, the European Union and the European Parliament. It emphasized on increasing exports and trade to the countries and called for maintaining market facilities for Bangladesh even after LDC graduation. Responding to a question from reporters, the Commerce Secretary said the PTA signing was discussed with Nepal and Singapore expressed interest in signing the FTA with Bangladesh.

It may be mentioned that the Ministerial Conference (MC12) held in Geneva approved 6 decisions including Outcome Documents and approved 3 decisions of the General Council. A six-member Bangladesh delegation led by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi attended the conference.













