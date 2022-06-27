

Keep pace with time to build a rich country, PM tells young talents

"You have to go with the modern era. We have to step forward keeping pace with the flourishing of technology and science," she told the winners of countrywide "Banga-bandhu Innovative Talent Hunt 2022" competition, at a function held at the International Mother Language Institute.

The premier joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

She mentioned that the government has given immense importance to research on science, health, livestocks, agriculture and other subjects.

"Actually research can show us the path," she said.

Hasina hoped that the talents of the youths and new generation will

advance the country with their innovative thinking and creativity.

She asked the new generation to devote themselves to building the country as developed and prosperous Golden Bengal.

"Through the practices of science and obtaining modern technological know-how we will be able to move the country ahead and the new generation will be able to do that," she said.

PM Hasina called for finding out the talented youths of the country to use their talents and creativity in the development of the country.

"We have to use their talents and creativity for tomorrow's developed Bangladesh," she said.

Hasina mentioned that the children of the country are the most brilliant students in the world. "I think that our children are most brilliant and meritorious."

Hasina said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had undertaken various time-befitting steps to expand education across the country recognising education as a fundamental right and rebuilt war-ravaged educational institutions.

Following the footprint of Bangabandhu, her government also put the highest importance to education as it is a must in building a poverty- and hunger-free country, she said.

Hasina said the government made education multifaceted one by establishing specialised universities in the country to stand on their own feet and create a qualified generation.

Congratulating the award winning students, she advised them to be attentive to their regular studies saying they will have to work for the development of the country.

On behalf of the prime minister, Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over awards among the 15 winners at national and divisional level.

Two award winners spoke at the function sharing their feelings.

Dipu Moni, Deputy Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, Technical and Madrasa Education Division Secretary of the Education Ministry Md. Kamal Hossain and Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary of Education Ministry Md Abu Bakr Siddique also spoke at the programme.

A documentary on the Talent Hunt was screened at the programme. -UNB











