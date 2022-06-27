

IBBL signs MoU with Pran-RFL

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Md. Maksudur Rahman and Mahmudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents of IBBL, Md Mahfuzur Rahman and Farzana Ferdous Rahman, Deputy Managers of Pran-RFL Group along with officials of both institutions were present on the occasion.

Under this agreement, clients will enjoy purchasing products from Pran-RFL outlets using Islami Banks POS machine. Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) signed an agreement with Pran-RFL group to provide point of sale (POS) service for the Cardholders. In presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, JQM Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director, IBBL and Uzma Chowdhury, CPA, Finance Director, PRAN-RFL Group signed the agreement on behalf of respective organizations, says a press release.