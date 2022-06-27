Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 1:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Exim Bank declares 10pc cash dividend

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Desk

Exim Bank declares 10pc cash dividend

Exim Bank declares 10pc cash dividend

Exim Bank approves financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 along with the audited balance sheet, profit and loses accounts and declares 10% cash dividend for the year 2021 at its 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Sunday through a virtual platform from the head office of the Bank, says a press release.
Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder presided over the meeting.
Members of the Board of Directors of the Bank Mohammed Abdulla, Md. Nurul Amin Faruk, Anjan Kumar Saha, Major (Retd) Khandaker Nurul  Afsar, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank Md. Firoz Hossain, Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Maksuda Khanam and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Islam were present in the meeting.
Managing director and CEO of the bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah answered to the various questions of the shareholders. He also thanked to the shareholders for cooperating with every activities of the bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL signs MoU with Pran-RFL
Exim Bank declares 10pc cash dividend
Padma Bank commence AML and CFT Awareness Week
Despite strong summer start, Europe’s aviation industry frets
S’pore eases movement curbs for migrant workers
Techtextil fair opens door to $200b technical textile market
Mastercard names winners of Mystical Maldives 2022
India FinMin asks banks to explore fintech partnership


Latest News
Two youths killed in motorcycle accident on Padma Bridge
Iran test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier
Padma Bridge connecting Bangladesh’s past with bright future: German envoy
Vladimir Putin to make first foreign trip since Ukraine invasion
Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood
Outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador calls on president
Plying of motorcycles on Padma Bridge banned from Monday
Opposition subjected to state-run repression: Mirza Fakhrul
Poultry trader electrocuted in Rajshahi
Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 84
Most Read News
Universal Pension Scheme: A great initiative
Bangladesh an important country: US President
Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Padma Bridge Opening Celebrations in Frames
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Sylhet flood plight
Rohingya plight needs innovative solutions developed by themselves
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua
Three teenagers drown in three districts
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft