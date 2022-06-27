

Exim Bank declares 10pc cash dividend

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder presided over the meeting.

Members of the Board of Directors of the Bank Mohammed Abdulla, Md. Nurul Amin Faruk, Anjan Kumar Saha, Major (Retd) Khandaker Nurul Afsar, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank Md. Firoz Hossain, Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Maksuda Khanam and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Islam were present in the meeting.

Managing director and CEO of the bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah answered to the various questions of the shareholders. He also thanked to the shareholders for cooperating with every activities of the bank.



















Exim Bank approves financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 along with the audited balance sheet, profit and loses accounts and declares 10% cash dividend for the year 2021 at its 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Sunday through a virtual platform from the head office of the Bank, says a press release.Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder presided over the meeting.Members of the Board of Directors of the Bank Mohammed Abdulla, Md. Nurul Amin Faruk, Anjan Kumar Saha, Major (Retd) Khandaker Nurul Afsar, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank Md. Firoz Hossain, Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Maksuda Khanam and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Islam were present in the meeting.Managing director and CEO of the bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah answered to the various questions of the shareholders. He also thanked to the shareholders for cooperating with every activities of the bank.