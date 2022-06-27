Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 1:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Padma Bank commence AML and CFT Awareness Week

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Desk

Padma Bank commence AML and CFT Awareness Week

Padma Bank commence AML and CFT Awareness Week

Padma Bank Ltd organised the first-ever "AML/CFT Awareness Week-2022" across its Corporate Head Office, Dhaka, and all the 59 branches country-wide, says a press release.
The Week started on 26th June 2022. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, Tarek Reaz Khan, declared the opening of the Week at a ceremony held at the Training Institute, Mirpur-10, Dhaka. DMD and COO and CAMLCO of the Bank, Zabed Amin, and other Senior officials of the bank attended the opening event.
All Divisional, Departmental Heads, BAMLCOs of Dhaka City, and Dhaka District Branches were also present on the occasion.
The objective of the Week is to raise the general awareness regarding AML/CFT among the staff of all levels as well as among the customers of the Bank. It has also been arranged to mark the 20th Founding Anniversary of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), the country's AML/CFT Regulator.
Various activities like branch visits by senior officials, leaflet distribution, raising awareness through sending short texts to the clients, holding the CCC meeting, visiting CHO Divisions, displaying banners, festoons, etc. are included in the week-long programmes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL signs MoU with Pran-RFL
Exim Bank declares 10pc cash dividend
Padma Bank commence AML and CFT Awareness Week
Despite strong summer start, Europe’s aviation industry frets
S’pore eases movement curbs for migrant workers
Techtextil fair opens door to $200b technical textile market
Mastercard names winners of Mystical Maldives 2022
India FinMin asks banks to explore fintech partnership


Latest News
Two youths killed in motorcycle accident on Padma Bridge
Iran test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier
Padma Bridge connecting Bangladesh’s past with bright future: German envoy
Vladimir Putin to make first foreign trip since Ukraine invasion
Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood
Outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador calls on president
Plying of motorcycles on Padma Bridge banned from Monday
Opposition subjected to state-run repression: Mirza Fakhrul
Poultry trader electrocuted in Rajshahi
Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 84
Most Read News
Universal Pension Scheme: A great initiative
Bangladesh an important country: US President
Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Padma Bridge Opening Celebrations in Frames
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Sylhet flood plight
Rohingya plight needs innovative solutions developed by themselves
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua
Three teenagers drown in three districts
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft