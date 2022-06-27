

Padma Bank commence AML and CFT Awareness Week

The Week started on 26th June 2022. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, Tarek Reaz Khan, declared the opening of the Week at a ceremony held at the Training Institute, Mirpur-10, Dhaka. DMD and COO and CAMLCO of the Bank, Zabed Amin, and other Senior officials of the bank attended the opening event.

All Divisional, Departmental Heads, BAMLCOs of Dhaka City, and Dhaka District Branches were also present on the occasion.

The objective of the Week is to raise the general awareness regarding AML/CFT among the staff of all levels as well as among the customers of the Bank. It has also been arranged to mark the 20th Founding Anniversary of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), the country's AML/CFT Regulator.

Various activities like branch visits by senior officials, leaflet distribution, raising awareness through sending short texts to the clients, holding the CCC meeting, visiting CHO Divisions, displaying banners, festoons, etc. are included in the week-long programmes.















