

Techtextil fair opens door to $200b technical textile market

Techtextil and Heimtextil fairs were held from 21 to 24 June in Frankfurt, Germany, said a press release on Sunday.

Bangladesh participates in the Heimtextil fair every year but this is the first time that Bangladesh participated in the Techtextile fair.

A total of eight Bangladeshi companies, four in each, participated in the two fairs this year.

In collaboration with the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and under the supervision of the Commercial Wing of the Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin, the companies participated in the fair.

The participating companies at 'Techtextil' are Urmi Group, TRZ Garments Industry Ltd., Snowtex Outerwear Ltd., and Khantex Fashions Ltd.

On the other hand, Apex Weaving and Finishing Mills Ltd., Debonair Padding and Quilting Solution Ltd., Nice Composite Textile Ltd., and Anzir Terry Towels Ltd. participated in the Heimtextil fair.

An official press conference was organized on the occasion on 22 June 2022. BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim and representatives of all the participating companies were present at the press conference.

Commercial Counselor of Bangladesh Embassy Berlin Saiful Islam moderated the press conference.

Talking to BSS, Saiful Islam said BGMEA comprised its member factories who specialized for technical textiles production-exhibited and presented Bangladesh at such an international expo.

"It will play a significant role in increasing export and product diversification. 70 percent of our export garment products are shirts, trousers, jackets, t-shirts and sweaters. We have to export high value products. The market size of technical textile products is $200 billion. We participated in 'Techtextil' to increase our export of the technical textile products," he added. -BSS













