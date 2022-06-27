Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 1:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Techtextil fair opens door to $200b technical textile market

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Techtextil fair opens door to $200b technical textile market

Techtextil fair opens door to $200b technical textile market

The participation of Bangladeshi companies in 'Techtextil 2022' for the first time has opened the door to export high-value technical textile products in the US$200 billion global technical textile market.
Techtextil and Heimtextil fairs were held from 21 to 24 June in Frankfurt, Germany, said a press release on Sunday.
Bangladesh participates in the Heimtextil fair every year but this is the first time that Bangladesh participated in the Techtextile fair.
A total of eight Bangladeshi companies, four in each, participated in the two fairs this year.
In collaboration with the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and under the supervision of the Commercial Wing of the Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin, the companies participated in the fair.
The participating companies at 'Techtextil' are Urmi Group, TRZ Garments Industry Ltd., Snowtex Outerwear Ltd., and Khantex Fashions Ltd.
On the other hand, Apex Weaving and Finishing Mills Ltd., Debonair Padding and Quilting Solution Ltd., Nice Composite Textile Ltd., and Anzir Terry Towels Ltd. participated in the Heimtextil fair.
An official press conference was organized on the occasion on 22 June 2022. BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim and representatives of all the participating companies were present at the press conference.
Commercial Counselor of Bangladesh Embassy Berlin Saiful Islam moderated the press conference.
Talking to BSS, Saiful Islam said BGMEA comprised its member factories who specialized for technical textiles production-exhibited and presented Bangladesh at such an international expo.
"It will play a significant role in increasing export and product diversification. 70 percent of our export garment products are shirts, trousers, jackets, t-shirts and sweaters. We have to export high value products. The market size of technical textile products is $200 billion. We participated in 'Techtextil' to increase our export of the technical textile products," he added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL signs MoU with Pran-RFL
Exim Bank declares 10pc cash dividend
Padma Bank commence AML and CFT Awareness Week
Despite strong summer start, Europe’s aviation industry frets
S’pore eases movement curbs for migrant workers
Techtextil fair opens door to $200b technical textile market
Mastercard names winners of Mystical Maldives 2022
India FinMin asks banks to explore fintech partnership


Latest News
Two youths killed in motorcycle accident on Padma Bridge
Iran test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier
Padma Bridge connecting Bangladesh’s past with bright future: German envoy
Vladimir Putin to make first foreign trip since Ukraine invasion
Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood
Outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador calls on president
Plying of motorcycles on Padma Bridge banned from Monday
Opposition subjected to state-run repression: Mirza Fakhrul
Poultry trader electrocuted in Rajshahi
Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 84
Most Read News
Universal Pension Scheme: A great initiative
Bangladesh an important country: US President
Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Padma Bridge Opening Celebrations in Frames
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Sylhet flood plight
Rohingya plight needs innovative solutions developed by themselves
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua
Three teenagers drown in three districts
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft