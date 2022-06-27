Video
Monday, 27 June, 2022
Business

Mastercard names winners of Mystical Maldives 2022

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Mastercard concluded its recent Spend and Win campaign, titled 'Mystical Maldives' with an award ceremony. The campaign aimed to bolster domestic and international retail transactions by providing cardholders the opportunities to win attractive prizes on spends using their Mastercard credit, debit, or prepaid cards during the month-long festive season of Ramadan.
Mohammad Nazrul Islam, a Mastercard cardholder of Mutual Trust Bank won the 'Top Prize' of a luxurious trip for two to the Maldives. Additionally, the other top 50 participants will receive exciting prizes such as vouchers for electronics, gadgets, and dining and lifestyle, says a press release.  
During the campaign period which ran from March 20th to May 8th, Mastercard cardholders who completed four transactions, each valued at Tk. 1,000 (USD 25) or above automatically reached the next level in the campaign.  Two points were awarded for every domestic POS retail transaction of Tk. 1,000 or above and for every overseas retail commerce transaction of USD 25 or above. Three points were awarded for every domestic ecommerce retail transaction of Tk. 1,000 or above and for every overseas POS retail transaction of USD 25 or above.
Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard, said, "I would like to congratulate all the winners of Spend and Win campaign, Mystical Maldives 2022. The incredible response that we received during the campaign inspires us to continue introducing initiatives like this for our valued cardholders."
The partner banks and financial organizations affiliated with this campaign were AB Bank, Al-Arafah Bank, BRAC Bank, Bank Asia, Eastern Bank Limited, Dhaka Bank Limited, Dutch Bangla Bank, Islami Bank Limited, Mutual Trust Bank, National Bank, Prime Bank, Premier Bank, Pubali Bank, The City Bank, United Commercial Bank, Southeast Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and LankaBangla Finance.








