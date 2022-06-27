Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 1:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ABS Cables launch a new logo

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

ABS Cables launch a new logo

ABS Cables launch a new logo

ABS Cables Ltd. is one of the largest and latest Technology based manufacturing industries of Optical Fiber Cables in Bangladesh.
ABS Cables Ltd. is going to launch a new logo for the branding of their product. ABS Cables Ltd. has already taken approval from the Trade Mark Registration Authority of the Government of Bangladesh, says a press release.
ABS Cables Ltd. manufactures Optical Fiber Cables which contributes to the vision of "Digital Bangladesh". By providing high quality products they ensure that their top priority - customer satisfaction - is never compromised. ABS Cables Ltd. provides all possible facilities to it team members to keep them motivated to ensure the best productivity.
ABS Cables Ltd.'s products are BSTI tested and we also ISO 9001, 2015 (Management System Certification) & 14001, 2015 (Environmental Management Systems) certified. ABS Cables Ltd. is the first Optical Fiber Company in Bangladesh who got the prestigious certifications from The Government Republic of Bangladesh.
The significance of the New Logo symbolizes stability, ingenuity, security, safety and momentum. It also represents dynamic speed and movement, which matches ABS Cables tagline "The Fastest Optical Fiber Cable".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL signs MoU with Pran-RFL
Exim Bank declares 10pc cash dividend
Padma Bank commence AML and CFT Awareness Week
Despite strong summer start, Europe’s aviation industry frets
S’pore eases movement curbs for migrant workers
Techtextil fair opens door to $200b technical textile market
Mastercard names winners of Mystical Maldives 2022
India FinMin asks banks to explore fintech partnership


Latest News
Two youths killed in motorcycle accident on Padma Bridge
Iran test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier
Padma Bridge connecting Bangladesh’s past with bright future: German envoy
Vladimir Putin to make first foreign trip since Ukraine invasion
Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood
Outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador calls on president
Plying of motorcycles on Padma Bridge banned from Monday
Opposition subjected to state-run repression: Mirza Fakhrul
Poultry trader electrocuted in Rajshahi
Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 84
Most Read News
Universal Pension Scheme: A great initiative
Bangladesh an important country: US President
Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Padma Bridge Opening Celebrations in Frames
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Sylhet flood plight
Rohingya plight needs innovative solutions developed by themselves
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua
Three teenagers drown in three districts
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft