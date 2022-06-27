

ABS Cables launch a new logo

ABS Cables Ltd. is going to launch a new logo for the branding of their product. ABS Cables Ltd. has already taken approval from the Trade Mark Registration Authority of the Government of Bangladesh, says a press release.

ABS Cables Ltd. manufactures Optical Fiber Cables which contributes to the vision of "Digital Bangladesh". By providing high quality products they ensure that their top priority - customer satisfaction - is never compromised. ABS Cables Ltd. provides all possible facilities to it team members to keep them motivated to ensure the best productivity.

ABS Cables Ltd.'s products are BSTI tested and we also ISO 9001, 2015 (Management System Certification) & 14001, 2015 (Environmental Management Systems) certified. ABS Cables Ltd. is the first Optical Fiber Company in Bangladesh who got the prestigious certifications from The Government Republic of Bangladesh.

The significance of the New Logo symbolizes stability, ingenuity, security, safety and momentum. It also represents dynamic speed and movement, which matches ABS Cables tagline "The Fastest Optical Fiber Cable".





















