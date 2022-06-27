Video
Monday, 27 June, 2022
ICMAB holds professional accountants confce

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

Dhaka Branch Council (DBC) of ICMAB organized a Conference of Professional Accountants on Finance Bill 2022-23 at 7.30PM at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, ICMA Bhaban, Nilkhet, Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.
The Programme was presided over by DBC Chairman Dr. Syed Abdullah Al Mamun, FCMA.  Muhammad Nazrul Islam FCMA Secretary of Dhaka Branch Council gave welcome address.
Mohammed Nurul Amin, Former CEO, Meghna Bank Ltd. and NCC Bank Ltd.And Former Chairman, Association of Bankers' Bangladesh (ABB) was present as Chief Guest where Mr. Md. Munirul Islam FCMA, President (Acting), ICMAB was present as Special Guest. Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin FCMA, Council Member of ICMAB and Additional Commissioner of Customs, National Board of Revenue and Snehasish Barua FCA, Founding Partner at Snehasish Mahamud and Co. presented keynote papers on VAT and Income Tax respectively.
A large member of fellow and associate members and Students of ICMAB were present on the program. Ms. Shahana Parvin FCMA, Treasurer of DBC offered vote of thanks. Shohag Al Mamun FCMA conducted the program as moderator.


