Monday, 27 June, 2022, 1:54 AM
Home Business

CUET teachers visits GPH Ispat

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, June 26: Preserving rainwater is important for industrial water supply and the relevant people need to aware in this context.
A group of teachers from Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) said this after visiting the GPH Ispat plant situated at Kumira, Chattogram on Saturday.
Professor Dr Mahmud Omar Farooq Imam, Professor Dr Swapan Kumar Palit, Professor Dr Sudip Kumar Pal, Professor Dr Asiful Haque, Professor Dr Md. Riaz Akter Mullick and Professor Dr G.M. Sadiqul Islam expressed this opinion.
GPH Ispat Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul requested the delegation to promote GPH Ispat products. He highlighted the benefits of free oxygen supply of GPH Ispat amid COVID-19, education, health and housing facilities of their employees. GPH Ispat Executive Director (Finance and Business Development) Kamrul Islam FCA, Executive Director (Trade & Sales) Shobhon Mahbub Shahabuddin Raj, Head of Operations Madduluri Srinivasa Rao, Head of Plant Dr A S M Shumon, Advisor (logistics) Colonel Mohammed Showkat Osman (Retd.), CUET Associate Professors SM Farooq and Md. Tarekul Alam, Assistant Professors Sanjay Das, Shovon Haldar, Azam Khan and Md. Saiful Islam were present.
GPH Ispat Engineer Delwar Hossain on Quantum Electric Arc Furnace, Engineer Shamsuddin Ahmed on Health, Environment and Safety and Sajjad Hossain on Human Resource Development gave multimedia presentations before the plant visit.


