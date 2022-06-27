Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 1:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Enforcement of consumers’ rights protection law underscored

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

RAJSHAHI, June 26: Successful Enforcement of the Consumers Rights Protection Law has become an urgent need for ensuring safe food and protecting public health from various non-communicable diseases.
 Many people are being infected by deadly diseases like cancer, liver cirrhosis, hepatitis and cardiac and kidney ailments through consumption of adulterated foods, so there is no way but to resist producing, possessing and selling of unhygienic, adulterated and contaminated foods.
 The observation came at a seminar titled "Consumers Rights Protection" held at the conference hall of Teachers Students Cultural Centre in Rajshahi University (RU) Friday largely attended by its teachers and students.
 The Department of National Consumers Rights Protection (DNCRP) organized the seminar supported by Conscious Consumers Society (CCS) and RU unit of Consumers Youths Bangladesh (CYB).
DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman addressed the seminar as focal person, while RU Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Chowdhury Jakaria and Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam spoke as special guests with DNCRP Director Monzur Muhammad Shahriar in the chair.
CCS Executive Director Polash Mahmud illustrated the aspects of consuming safe food for building healthy and knowledgeable public health everywhere in the society.
 DNCRP Deputy Directors Bikash Chandra Das, Afroza Rahman and Apurba Adhikery and Assistant Directors Hassan Al Maruf, Masum Ali and Zannat Ferdous also spoke on the occasion.
 In his speech, Shafiquzzaman attributed that the activities of DNCRP has been gaining popularity as many of the consumers are being benefited after availing services of the organization.
 He told the meeting that they played a vital role in mitigating the price hike of various essential commodities, including soyabean oil and rice, as per direction of the government.
 Prof Chowdhury Jakaria viewed that the issue of the consumers' rights is well accepted throughout the world and in the free market economy. So, awareness should be created among the businessmen and other concerns.
In the present context, ensuring reasonable prices of essential commodities and their supply to the buyer, protecting the interest of the e-commerce customer has emerged as a challenge that needs to be faced collectively.
He said the consumer should have the right to know about the quality of the commodities that they want to buy and they should also be able to buy them at reasonable prices.
 Prof Jakaria said consumer protection, in the broader sense, refers to the laws and regulations that ensure fair interaction between service providers and consumers.
 Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam resolved that collective efforts of all quarters, including the government and non-government entities, have become an urgent need for ensuring food safety for the sake of a sound public health.
 Hey identically mentioned that all sorts of unsafe foods like adulterated and contaminated ones are injurious to public health. So, there is no way but to ensure safe and nutritious food for all.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL signs MoU with Pran-RFL
Exim Bank declares 10pc cash dividend
Padma Bank commence AML and CFT Awareness Week
Despite strong summer start, Europe’s aviation industry frets
S’pore eases movement curbs for migrant workers
Techtextil fair opens door to $200b technical textile market
Mastercard names winners of Mystical Maldives 2022
India FinMin asks banks to explore fintech partnership


Latest News
Two youths killed in motorcycle accident on Padma Bridge
Iran test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier
Padma Bridge connecting Bangladesh’s past with bright future: German envoy
Vladimir Putin to make first foreign trip since Ukraine invasion
Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood
Outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador calls on president
Plying of motorcycles on Padma Bridge banned from Monday
Opposition subjected to state-run repression: Mirza Fakhrul
Poultry trader electrocuted in Rajshahi
Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 84
Most Read News
Universal Pension Scheme: A great initiative
Bangladesh an important country: US President
Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Padma Bridge Opening Celebrations in Frames
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Sylhet flood plight
Rohingya plight needs innovative solutions developed by themselves
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua
Three teenagers drown in three districts
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft