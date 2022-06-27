Enforcement of consumers’ rights protection law underscored

RAJSHAHI, June 26: Successful Enforcement of the Consumers Rights Protection Law has become an urgent need for ensuring safe food and protecting public health from various non-communicable diseases.

Many people are being infected by deadly diseases like cancer, liver cirrhosis, hepatitis and cardiac and kidney ailments through consumption of adulterated foods, so there is no way but to resist producing, possessing and selling of unhygienic, adulterated and contaminated foods.

The observation came at a seminar titled "Consumers Rights Protection" held at the conference hall of Teachers Students Cultural Centre in Rajshahi University (RU) Friday largely attended by its teachers and students.

The Department of National Consumers Rights Protection (DNCRP) organized the seminar supported by Conscious Consumers Society (CCS) and RU unit of Consumers Youths Bangladesh (CYB).

DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman addressed the seminar as focal person, while RU Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Chowdhury Jakaria and Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam spoke as special guests with DNCRP Director Monzur Muhammad Shahriar in the chair.

CCS Executive Director Polash Mahmud illustrated the aspects of consuming safe food for building healthy and knowledgeable public health everywhere in the society.

DNCRP Deputy Directors Bikash Chandra Das, Afroza Rahman and Apurba Adhikery and Assistant Directors Hassan Al Maruf, Masum Ali and Zannat Ferdous also spoke on the occasion.

In his speech, Shafiquzzaman attributed that the activities of DNCRP has been gaining popularity as many of the consumers are being benefited after availing services of the organization.

He told the meeting that they played a vital role in mitigating the price hike of various essential commodities, including soyabean oil and rice, as per direction of the government.

Prof Chowdhury Jakaria viewed that the issue of the consumers' rights is well accepted throughout the world and in the free market economy. So, awareness should be created among the businessmen and other concerns.

In the present context, ensuring reasonable prices of essential commodities and their supply to the buyer, protecting the interest of the e-commerce customer has emerged as a challenge that needs to be faced collectively.

He said the consumer should have the right to know about the quality of the commodities that they want to buy and they should also be able to buy them at reasonable prices.

Prof Jakaria said consumer protection, in the broader sense, refers to the laws and regulations that ensure fair interaction between service providers and consumers.

Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam resolved that collective efforts of all quarters, including the government and non-government entities, have become an urgent need for ensuring food safety for the sake of a sound public health.

Hey identically mentioned that all sorts of unsafe foods like adulterated and contaminated ones are injurious to public health. So, there is no way but to ensure safe and nutritious food for all. -BSS















