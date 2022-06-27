3-day Mobile Congress to begin in city Sept 29

The first ever Mobile Congress Bangladesh (MCB) will be at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the city from September 29 to October 1.

The Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) and RedCarpet365 Ltd will jointly organize the MCB.

Brig Gen S M Farhad (Retd), Secretary General of AMTOB and Ahmed Imtiaz, CEO of Redcarpet365 Ltd signed a strategic alliance agreement on Sunday and briefed the importance of the MCB.

The Mobile Congress Bangladesh will highlight the recent development and broaden the future scope of Bangladesh's mobile and telecommunication industry. The event is designed with exhibition, seminar, conference, forum and award show, said a media release.

Farhad said with over 183.38 million (April 2022) mobile phone subscribers and 113.21 million (April 2022) mobile internet users of Bangladesh showing perfect examples of being digital.

He said the growth drivers are indicating that by 2023 the market size will be $5.08 billion. "So, this is the time to grab the opportunity to highlight the strength of these industries to the World and Mobile Congress Bangladesh (MCB) will be the perfect platform for that."

Ahmed said Bangladesh's mobile handset and telecommunication industry is moving ahead. "To keep in competition with the rest of the world we need to promote "MADE IN BANGLADESH" campaign." -UNB















