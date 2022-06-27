Padma Bridge to add Tk 42, 362cr to GDP in a year



Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam (middle) along with other leaders of the chamber participate in Katme Quran and Milad Mahfil prayer session at the World Trade Centre in the port city to mark the inauguration of dream Padma Bridge by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Saturday.

According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) the bridge will add Tk 42,362.21 crore in the GDP in next 1 year, which is equal to1.2 percent of GDP.

The bridge Division of government took loans of Tk 30193 crore from the finance division which is estimated to be paid by 36 year along with 1 percent interest. The money will be collected as tolls from the vehicles that travel through the Padma Bridge.

Since the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, the bridge authorities have set a target of collecting a toll of Tk 133.66 crore per month. That money will be repaid in 140 installments. For this, the government wants to collect a toll of Tk1, 603.97 crore annually.

The government has already fixed toll rates on vehicles. There are two types of toll collection on the largest bridge in the country. One of these is that tolls can be paid directly. Drivers will be able to pay the toll by showing the card by recharging in advance. Vehicles do not have to stop for this at the toll plaza.

The Padma Bridge Project Director Shafiqul Islam told the UNB the Padma Bridge, a biggest project ever of the country, was built with the money of the people of the country.

"After the inauguration, the toll of the bridge will be collected by Korea Express Corporation and China Major Bridge Company. The government has already appointed them," he said.

Besides collecting tolls, the companies will also repay the loan of the bridge, management and maintenance works will also be done by them. Shafiqul said the money spent to construct the bridge would come up in 30 to 35 years.

However, if the estimated toll collection target is achieved timely, it will be possible to collect the full cost of the bridge by 20 to 25 years. -UNB





