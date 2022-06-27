Stocks halt rising streak on profit booking

Stocks halted a two-day rising streak as the dominant small investors booked profit pulling indices down in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by by 26.56 points or 0.42 per cent to 6,301.09. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) and the DSE 30 also lost 4.06 points to 1,378.87 and 12 points to 2,286.60, respectively at the close of the trading..

Turnover, on the DSE also dropped and amounted to Taka 5943.79 million which was Taka 6,837.44 million at the previous session of the week.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 381 issues traded, 230 declined, 94 advanced and 57 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Fuwang Food topped the turnover list, followed by ANWARGALV, SP Ceramics, Beximco and SALVOCHEM.

GHCL was the top gainer, posting a 9.91 per cent gain while FASFIN was the day's worst loser, losing 2.0 per cent.

The CSE also slid with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI -losing 45.59 points to settle at 18,573.26 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - shedding 25.59 points to close at 11,133.08.















