Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 1:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks halt rising streak on profit booking

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Correspondent

Stocks halted a two-day rising streak as the dominant small investors booked profit pulling indices down in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by by 26.56 points or 0.42 per cent to 6,301.09. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) and the DSE 30 also lost 4.06 points to 1,378.87 and 12 points to 2,286.60, respectively at the close of the trading..
Turnover, on the DSE also dropped and amounted to Taka 5943.79 million which was Taka 6,837.44 million at the previous session of the week.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 381 issues traded, 230 declined, 94 advanced and 57 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Fuwang Food topped the turnover list, followed by ANWARGALV, SP Ceramics, Beximco and SALVOCHEM.
GHCL was the top gainer, posting a 9.91 per cent gain while FASFIN was the day's worst loser, losing 2.0 per cent.
The CSE also slid with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI -losing 45.59 points to settle at 18,573.26 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - shedding 25.59 points to close at 11,133.08.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL signs MoU with Pran-RFL
Exim Bank declares 10pc cash dividend
Padma Bank commence AML and CFT Awareness Week
Despite strong summer start, Europe’s aviation industry frets
S’pore eases movement curbs for migrant workers
Techtextil fair opens door to $200b technical textile market
Mastercard names winners of Mystical Maldives 2022
India FinMin asks banks to explore fintech partnership


Latest News
Two youths killed in motorcycle accident on Padma Bridge
Iran test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier
Padma Bridge connecting Bangladesh’s past with bright future: German envoy
Vladimir Putin to make first foreign trip since Ukraine invasion
Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood
Outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador calls on president
Plying of motorcycles on Padma Bridge banned from Monday
Opposition subjected to state-run repression: Mirza Fakhrul
Poultry trader electrocuted in Rajshahi
Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 84
Most Read News
Universal Pension Scheme: A great initiative
Bangladesh an important country: US President
Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Padma Bridge Opening Celebrations in Frames
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Sylhet flood plight
Rohingya plight needs innovative solutions developed by themselves
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua
Three teenagers drown in three districts
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft