NBR cuts rice import duty amid price hike

The government has reduced the applicable regulatory duty on boiled rice import to 15 per cent from 25 per cent to improve supply and to contain the rising prices of the staple. To this end, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a statutory regulatory order on June 22.

Under the SRO, the NBR withdrew the applicable import duty against the import of boiled rice and non-boiled rice on condition. Under the condition, the importers will have to take approval from the food ministry before each import consignment.

The revenue board came up with the fresh SRO after the expiry of validity of its previous order that reduced the applicable import taxes against rice import for the year 2021.

As a result of the fresh NBR order, the applicable duties on rice import would come down to around 25 per cent from around 62.50 per cent. The reduced import duties will remain effective till October 31, 2022.

Importers said that the government should lower the import duties further to facilitate the rice importers amid flood in eastern and southern parts of the country.

Due to the flood in the regions, crops, especially rice, have already been damaged and may result in sharp production fall, they said.

Though the government cut off the import duties but the burden of value added tax (VAT) and advance income tax might increase the import cost as the price of rice has been increasing on global market due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, they said.

Bangladesh Auto Husking Mills Owners Association (BAHMOA) president Md Abdur Rashid told on Sunday, 'Though the government has offered duty exemption facilities to promote the importers but high margin against opening letter of credit for rice import is discouraging the importers.'

He proposed that the government should minimise the LC margin at 10 per cent from the existing 25 per cent to motivate the importers.

At a recent meeting on June 6, the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee proposed that the government reduce the tariff and import duties on import of rice.

It also proposed that the facilities should also be issued for private importers to contain the volatile market of the staple even during the harvesting season.

Though the government has claimed that the country had attained self-sufficiency in food production, the country has imported significant amount of rice in the last couple of years amid soaring prices of the staple on the local market.

The government has imported a total of 9.89 lakh tonnes during the July to June period of the outgoing financial year 2021-2022 from India, Vietnam and other rice exporting countries while the amount was 13.5 lakh tonnes in the financial year 2020-2021.

Despite the import, prices of rice on the local market have been on the rise throughout the year.

The coarse variety of rice sold for Tk 50 to Tk 52 a kilogram in the capital Dhaka on June 20 while the medium-quality sold for Tk 54 to Tk 56 a kilogram and BR-28 variety, also known as lower-grade Miniket, retailed at Tk 58 to Tk 60 per kilogram.

The fine-variety of Miniket sold for Tk 65 to Tk 70 a kilogram and Najirshail for Tk 80 to Tk 85 a kilogram on the day.









