Ctg IIUC hosts orientation



An orientation ceremony of MBA and MBM Programmes at International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) was held at a hotel in Agrabad of the port city on Saturday. photo: observer

Students of Autumn and Spring semester received the orientation at a hotel in Agrabad of Chattogram.

MBA and MBM Programme Coordinator Dr Abdullah Mamun delivered the welcoming speech while Chairman of the Business Administration Department Emdad Hossain presided over the function.

The IIUC Entrepreneurship Award was presented to Syed Mohammad Tanvir, MD, Pacific Jeans Group at the event.

IIUC Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mashrurul Maula, Treasurer Prof Dr Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Board of Trust Member Rizia Reza Chowdhury, Dr Engineer Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury, Director Transport Division Dr Mohiuddin Mahi and Registrar AFM Aktaruzzaman kaiser spoke on the occasion.





