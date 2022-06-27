BIWTA distributes relief materials among flood-hit people

Officials of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) distributed relief materials among the flood affected people in three northern districts over the last one week.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury directed the BIWTA Chairman to distribute relief materials among the flood affected people in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, and Gaibandha districts.

The BIWTA nominated team leader and additional chief engineer (dredging) Md Saidur Rahman handed over the relief materials and money to the local administration.

The other committee members were BIWTA Deputy Director (finance) Rafiqul Islam, deputy director Nayeem Mohammad and deputy director Ashrafur Rahman.

Deputy Commissioner of Kurigram district received four lakh taka cash and relief materials worth of two lakh taka.

Chilmari UNO received one lakh and fifty thousand taka and relief materials worth of one lakh taka.

In addition, 2500 bags of relief materials were distributed among the flood affected people in Kodalkati union and Rajibpur sadar upazila.

On the other hand, 500 bags of relief materials in Lalmonirhat, 2000 bags in Sylhet, 10000 bags in Sunamganj had been distributed so far.

BIWTA sources said that they distributed relief materials worth of about Tk 1.5 crore. The distribution of relief materials will continue in other districts including Gaibandha on Sunday too, sources said.















