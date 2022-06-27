Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 1:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

BIWTA distributes relief materials among flood-hit people

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Officials of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) distributed relief materials among the flood affected people in three northern districts over the last one week.
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury directed the BIWTA Chairman to distribute relief materials among the flood affected people in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, and Gaibandha districts.
The BIWTA nominated team leader and additional chief engineer (dredging) Md Saidur Rahman handed over the relief materials and money to the local administration.
The other committee members were BIWTA Deputy Director (finance) Rafiqul Islam, deputy director Nayeem Mohammad and deputy director Ashrafur Rahman.
Deputy Commissioner of Kurigram district received four lakh taka cash and relief materials worth of two lakh taka.
Chilmari UNO received one lakh and fifty thousand taka and relief materials worth of one lakh taka.
In addition, 2500 bags of relief materials were distributed among the flood affected people in Kodalkati union and Rajibpur sadar upazila.
On the other hand, 500 bags of relief materials in Lalmonirhat, 2000 bags in Sylhet, 10000 bags in Sunamganj had been distributed so far.
BIWTA sources said that they distributed relief materials worth of about Tk 1.5 crore. The distribution of relief materials will continue in other districts including Gaibandha on Sunday too, sources said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ctg IIUC hosts orientation
BIWTA distributes relief materials among flood-hit people
56 DU students receive ‘Mohsen Ara Begum Scholarship’
WHO says monkeypox is not yet a health emergency
BAF launches tree plantation
Motorcyclist becomes first civilian to cross Padma Bridge
Indigenous man’s body recovered from Rangamati
Businessman shot dead in Narsingdi


Latest News
Two youths killed in motorcycle accident on Padma Bridge
Iran test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier
Padma Bridge connecting Bangladesh’s past with bright future: German envoy
Vladimir Putin to make first foreign trip since Ukraine invasion
Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood
Outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador calls on president
Plying of motorcycles on Padma Bridge banned from Monday
Opposition subjected to state-run repression: Mirza Fakhrul
Poultry trader electrocuted in Rajshahi
Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 84
Most Read News
Universal Pension Scheme: A great initiative
Bangladesh an important country: US President
Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Padma Bridge Opening Celebrations in Frames
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Sylhet flood plight
Rohingya plight needs innovative solutions developed by themselves
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua
Three teenagers drown in three districts
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft