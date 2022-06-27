56 DU students receive ‘Mohsen Ara Begum Scholarship’

A total of 56 students of Dhaka University's Islamic History and Culture department have been given 'Mohsen Ara Begum Scholarship' for their brilliant academic performance.

The meritorious students were awarded at a programme on Sunday titled 'Mohsen Ara Begum Endowment Fund Lecture and Scholarship Giving Ceremony' at the university's R.C Mojumder Arts Auditorium.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Dr ASM Maksud Kamal addressed the program as chief guest while vice-dean of King's College of London Professor John Wilson presented the keynote speech.

Arts Faculty Dean Professor Abdul Bashir and donor of the Mohsen Ara Begum Endowment Fund Professor Dr. Junayed Shafiq attended the function as special guest, with Islamic History and Culture department chairman Dr Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan in the chair. -BSS















