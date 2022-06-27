Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 1:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

56 DU students receive ‘Mohsen Ara Begum Scholarship’

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

A total of 56 students of Dhaka University's Islamic History and Culture department have been given 'Mohsen Ara Begum Scholarship' for their brilliant academic performance.
The meritorious students were awarded at a programme on Sunday titled 'Mohsen Ara Begum Endowment Fund Lecture and Scholarship Giving Ceremony' at the university's R.C Mojumder Arts Auditorium.
DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Dr ASM Maksud Kamal addressed the program as chief guest while vice-dean of King's College of London Professor John Wilson presented the keynote speech.
Arts Faculty Dean Professor Abdul Bashir and donor of the Mohsen Ara Begum Endowment Fund Professor Dr. Junayed Shafiq attended the function as special guest, with Islamic History and Culture department chairman Dr Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan in the chair.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ctg IIUC hosts orientation
BIWTA distributes relief materials among flood-hit people
56 DU students receive ‘Mohsen Ara Begum Scholarship’
WHO says monkeypox is not yet a health emergency
BAF launches tree plantation
Motorcyclist becomes first civilian to cross Padma Bridge
Indigenous man’s body recovered from Rangamati
Businessman shot dead in Narsingdi


Latest News
Two youths killed in motorcycle accident on Padma Bridge
Iran test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier
Padma Bridge connecting Bangladesh’s past with bright future: German envoy
Vladimir Putin to make first foreign trip since Ukraine invasion
Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood
Outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador calls on president
Plying of motorcycles on Padma Bridge banned from Monday
Opposition subjected to state-run repression: Mirza Fakhrul
Poultry trader electrocuted in Rajshahi
Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 84
Most Read News
Universal Pension Scheme: A great initiative
Bangladesh an important country: US President
Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Padma Bridge Opening Celebrations in Frames
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Sylhet flood plight
Rohingya plight needs innovative solutions developed by themselves
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua
Three teenagers drown in three districts
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft