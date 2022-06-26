People happy with Padma Bridge, but not so sure about change in their lot

Ordinary people of Mawa are happy with the inauguration of Padma Bridge, but they are not so certain about the change in their economic condition.

Economists say, "The common people of our society are eager to see immediate development. But the impact of the development of this bridge will take time to wear off among the common people. So they cannot be optimistic about the Padma Bridge. "

Moreover, experts also commented that our state system has always failed to meet the expectations of the common people of the society.

Jummon Mia, a tea shopkeeper in Srinagar Bazar, said, "As a result of the Padma Bridge, the price of land in our area has gone

up and the communication system has improved. Besides, our daily income has not increased much."

Mentioning that everyone in the area is very happy with the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, Jumman Mia said and added, "Now there will be development for those who can invest a lot of money here."

Usman Mia, an autorickshaw driver from Mawa Ghat, said, "After inaugurating the bridge, no one will stop here. Our income will also decrease. After a few days, we may have to start other work instead of driving an autorickshaw," he added.

Samrat worker of Kutumbari Mistanno Bhandar at Chhanbari crossroads said, "Padma Bridge is a matter of pride for us. But the sales of our store for this bridge do not seem to be increased. Our situation will be the same as it was before."

Regarding the disappointment of the common people M M Akash Professor, Department of Economics, University of Dhaka said, "We cannot expect that, Padma Bridge will change economic condition of the common people overnight. Because the development of the quality of life depends on income and income depends on investment and job creation. This requires time."

Mentioning that the disparity between the quality of life of developed and underdeveloped areas will be eliminated as a result of the Padma Bridge, M M Akash also said, "Areas that are a little more developed will have a slower pace of development. On the other hand the speed of less developed area will be faster. In this way, economic inequality between the people of the two regions will be reduced."

He also said, "Ordinary people cannot expect to change their destiny through the Padma Bridge because what ordinary people expect from the country was not being fulfilled before."