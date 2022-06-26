Kader Siddiqui, Zafrullah join Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony

The country's main opposition BNP and some of its like-minded parties did not attend the much anticipated inaugural ceremony of the Padma Multipurpose

Bridge, organised at Mawa point beside the mighty river in Munshiganj on Saturday noon.

Krishak Sramik Janata League President Abdul Kader Siddiqui and Ganashasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, however, joined the grand inaugural ceremony also participated by several lakhs people from the southern region of the country along with a number of invited guests from home and abroad.

Lauding the government's success in implementing such a mega project against all odds, Siddiqui termed the successful construction of the bridge as a symbol of Bangladesh's self-dignity and an example of what Bangladesh can achieve on its own. In reply to a query from the reporters, Beer Uttam Kader Siddiqui said, "The courageous initiative of constructing one of the longest bridges in the world without any foreign funding could be undertaken due to the indomitable spirit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

"It was beyond the imagination of the country's people and politicians that Padma Bridge could be built with our own money. Sheikh Hasina dared to dream the impossible and the successful completion of the bridge was possible due to her firmness," he added. Cabinet Secretary Khandokar Anwarul Islam delivered the welcome speech at the ceremony at 10:00 am. Talking to reporters after the inauguration, valiant freedom fighter and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Adviser Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury demanded the scope of the toll-free crossing of the bridge for the ambulance. He suggested that the toll collected from foreigners should be doubled.











