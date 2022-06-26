Canada, Nepal, India greet BD on Padma Bridge inauguration

Canada, Nepal have congratulated Bangladesh on the occasion of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge on Saturday.

"Today Bangladesh marks an important milestone - the inaugural of the Padma Bridge. As a long-time partner in Bangladesh's development, we congratulate you on this achievement," Canada High Commission in Bangladesh said in a Twitter post on Saturday (25 June).

Indian High Commission in Dhaka has congratulated the Sheikh Hasina government for the successful completion of the Padma Bridge. The British High Commission also sent the same message to PM.

Meanwhile, the Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba sent a massage (on Saturday) to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and said, "Completion of this new mega project reflects the enormous confidence that Bangladesh has achieved under your leadership."

He said the inauguration of Padma Multipurpose Bridge will unleash new opportunities for the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh and enhance connectivity in the region.

The Nepalese Prime Minister said the bridge connects southwestern districts of Bangladesh through roads and railways with the capital and other areas of Bangladesh.

He extended his heartfelt felicitations to Prime Minister Hasina, her government and the people of Bangladesh on the completion of the Padma Bridge project.

Focusing on how the Padma Bridge would reduce the distance between Dhaka and Kolkata, and give India easier access to Mongla Port, the Indian news sites and electronic media gave the event fairly significant coverage over the issue.

"Bangladesh has come of age as a huge turnaround story with the formal inauguration of the 6.15-km rail-road bridge on the Padma River on June 25," said an India Today report.

It said that for PM Sheikh Hasina, the rosy economic picture emanating from the Padma Bridge will come as a shot in the arm in the run up to the national election due in December 2023.

A few news sites, including The Hindu online and the Republic TV led the story by carrying the Indian High Commission in Dhaka congratulating the Sheikh Hasina government for the successful completion of Padma Bridge.

Hindustan Times carried a video on how the Padma Bridge, inaugurated by Hasina, will reduce the time of Kolkata-Dhaka train journey by half.

NDTV carried a PTI dispatch by its correspondent in Dhaka on Saturday's event along with some visuals.











