Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 4:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Canada, Nepal, India greet BD on Padma Bridge inauguration

Published : Sunday, 26 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Diplomatic Correspondent

Canada, Nepal have congratulated Bangladesh on the occasion of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge on Saturday.
"Today Bangladesh marks an important milestone - the inaugural of the Padma Bridge. As a long-time partner in Bangladesh's development, we congratulate you on this achievement," Canada High Commission in Bangladesh said in a Twitter post on Saturday (25 June).
Indian High Commission in Dhaka has congratulated the Sheikh Hasina government for the successful completion of the Padma Bridge. The British High Commission also sent the same message to PM.
Meanwhile, the Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba sent a massage (on Saturday) to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and said, "Completion of this new mega project reflects the enormous confidence that Bangladesh has achieved under your leadership."
He said the inauguration of Padma Multipurpose Bridge will unleash new opportunities for the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh and enhance connectivity in the region.
The Nepalese Prime Minister said the bridge connects southwestern districts of Bangladesh through roads and railways with the capital and other areas of Bangladesh.
He extended his heartfelt felicitations to Prime Minister Hasina, her government and the people of Bangladesh on the completion of the Padma Bridge project.
Focusing on how the Padma Bridge would reduce the distance between Dhaka and Kolkata, and give India easier access to Mongla Port, the Indian news sites and electronic media gave the event fairly significant coverage over the issue.
"Bangladesh has come of age as a huge turnaround story with the formal inauguration of the 6.15-km rail-road bridge on the Padma River on June 25," said an India Today report.
It said that for PM Sheikh Hasina, the rosy economic picture emanating from the Padma Bridge will come as a shot in the arm in the run up to the national election due in December 2023.
A few news sites, including The Hindu online and the Republic TV led the story by carrying the Indian High Commission in Dhaka congratulating the Sheikh Hasina government for the successful completion of Padma Bridge.
Hindustan Times carried a video on how the Padma Bridge, inaugurated by Hasina, will reduce the time of Kolkata-Dhaka train journey by half.
NDTV carried a PTI dispatch by its correspondent in Dhaka on Saturday's event along with some visuals.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People happy with Padma Bridge, but not so sure about change in their lot
Kader Siddiqui, Zafrullah join Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony
Edible oil price falls in int’l market but not in country
Canada, Nepal, India greet BD on Padma Bridge inauguration
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Ex-Minister Abul Hossain reappears 
WB 'happy' Padma Bridge is complete
Human sea at both ends of Padma Bridge


Latest News
'Repeal Digital Security Act,' UN Special Rapporteur urges Bangladesh govt
Oral cholera vaccine in five areas of Dhaka from Sunday
70 pc of mobile network sites resume in 3 districts
West is responsible for global food crisis: Putin
SSC exams schedule depends on receding floodwater: Dipu
Momen appeals for a visa-free Commonwealth regime
PM dedicates Padma Bridge to people of Bangladesh
Padma Bridge reflects Bangladesh's enormous confidence under Hasina's leadership: Nepal
Former UP member arrested in Faridganj
All avenues of justice for people shut: BNP
Most Read News
Shooting at Norway gay bar, 2 killed
Ministers slam Russia's 'grain war' at Berlin food summit
PM crosses Padma Bridge paying toll as first passenger
PM opens Padma Bridge at Mawa Point
Padma Bridge redefines Bangladesh
Social impacts of Sitakunda carnage
For Iraqi amputees football team, healing is the goal
US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion
Padma Bridge opening: Two demands of Zafrullah
US congratulates BD on Padma Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft