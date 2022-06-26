Video
Sunday, 26 June, 2022
Home Front Page

Ex-Minister Abul Hossain reappears 

Published : Sunday, 26 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

 

Finally, former Minister for Communication Syed Abul Hossain has come back to the scene again through his joining the inaugural ceremony of the much-awaited Padma Bridge, which was initiated with the hands of the former minister.
In the stage of Padma Bridge opening ceremony, Syed Abul Hossain along with Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Adviser Mashiur Rahman and former Bridge Division Secretary Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan was seen beside Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina after a long time.
The trio - Syed Abul Hossain, Mashiur Rahman and Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan - were the worst victim of the propaganda that took place during the initial days of planning of the bridge. As a result, Syed Abul Hossain had lost his ministership while Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan had lost his job and was sent to jail after arrest.
But, Mashiur Rahman sustained in his position despite the negative propaganda raising false allegations of corruption in the bridge project. After raising the allegations, which were cleared by a Canadian court later, the World Bank had decided to abstain from financing the project then.
While pressing the button of curtain raiser of Mural-1 at Mawa point, the trio was beside the Prime Minister along with Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, also General Secretary to the Awami League, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and the Prime Minister's daughter Saima Wazed Putul.
Earlier, Syed Abul Hossain, Mashiur Rahman and Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan were called to the stage. Syed Abul Hossain was seen to honour the PM by touching her feet after get on to the stage.
While speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recalled the sacrifice of the trio along with her own family members Sheikh Rehana, her son Ridwan Mujib Bobby and PM's son Sajib Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul.
She expressed her sympathy and gratitude to the victims of the worst negation campaign.


« PreviousNext »

