Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 4:22 AM
Hasina first traveller to pay toll for crossing Padma Bridge

Published : Sunday, 26 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday became the first traveller to pay tolls for her own vehicle at the Toll Plaza of the Padma Bridge on the inaugural day abiding by the payment system for crossing the
much-awaited Padma Bridge.
The Prime Minister has become the first person to cross the Padma Bridge by paying tolls.
According to the toll collectors and officials concerned, the Prime Minister has paid a toll of Tk 1,640 for the 18-vehicles of her entourage for crossing the bridge. She paid Tk 750 for her own vehicle.
Earlier, on June 17 last, the authorities concerned conducted a test run for the toll plaza of the Padma Bridge as some of public cars crossed the toll plaza at the Mawa end.
The test run continued for seven days and the authorities rehearsed the process of taking tolls and issuing slips during the period.
Although, the Padma Bridge was inaugurated for vehicular movement on Saturday, it will be opened to traffic at 6:00am today (Sunday).


