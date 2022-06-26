PM urges Khaleda to come and see Padma Bridge herself

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday urged BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to see whether there is a bridge over the Padma or not.

The Prime Minister made the call at a public meeting organized by the ruling Awami League at Kanthalbari in Madaripur after unveiling the bridge plaques at Mawa in Munshiganj and Jazira in Shariatpur.

According to the schedule, the Prime Minister unveiled a plaque at one end of the Padma Bridge just before noon on Saturday after a rally at Mawa. Later, she crossed the bridge in a convoy and went to the Jazira end. She also unveiled another plaque there.

After unveiling the second plaque, the Prime Minister went to Madaripur and addressed a public meeting in front of millions of people.

Pointing at BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Sheikh Hasina said, "I laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Padma Bridge. Later, Khaleda Zia came to power and stopped it. We came to power in 2009 and started working again."

"What did they say then? She said that Awami League will never be able to build Padma Bridge. I ask Khaleda Zia, come, see for yourself if the Padma Bridge has been built," the Prime Minister added. Sheikh Hasina said about the issue of construction of Padma Bridge with the country's own funds. She said, "Many wise people of our country said that it is not possible to build Padma Bridge with our own money. How could I build the Padma Bridge with our own money today?"

Addressing the people present at the rally she said, "You, the people of the country, you have supported me by standing next to me. The power of the people is the great power. I believe in it."

Like the last few days, the Prime Minister brought up the issue of Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize winner again. She said, "When Dr Muhammad Yunus had to step down as the managing director of Grameen Bank then he lobbied the World Bank and the United States to stop the financing for the Padma Bridge."

"He said there was corruption. Who is corrupt? This bridge is the bridge of my soul, the my fate as well as the fate of the people of the southern region are involved with this bridge, why would there be corruption in building that bridge? They (World Bank) didn't pay, they stopped funding talking about corruption and machinations," she added.

Expressing her determination to build the bridge, the Prime Minister said, "After that, I announced to build the Padma Bridge with our own money. Many have tried to demotivate us in many ways. They said we can't build this bridge."

"You are my only strength. My only strength is the people of Bangladesh. Today we have built the Padma Bridge with your cooperation," Hasina thanked the people of the country.

She said, "And the people of this region do not have to suffer. No one has to lose children while crossing the Padma River. Dad, Mom don't have to lose children. Brother, sister do not have to lose siblings. You can move on the Padma Bridge without any hesitation. And we have given appropriate answers to those who have obstructed. We have replied through the Padma Bridge that Bangladesh can."

Mentioning the day of inauguration of Padma Bridge as special for the people of the south, the Prime Minister said, "Today is a special day for the people of our south. Some time ago, I inaugurated the Padma Bridge of your dreams, which will work to change the destiny of the people of Bangladesh. Especially the fate of the people of 21 districts will be changed."

"The people of Bangladesh have voted for me and we have been selected. Then I am working to fulfill the dreams of the people of Bangladesh."

She said, "We have ensured food security in Bangladesh by going through many ups and downs. Bangladesh today is self-sufficient in food. We have delivered electricity to every house. We have implemented Digital Bangladesh."

At that time, the Prime Minister paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 4 national leaders and heroic martyrs of the great Liberation War.

She said, "After the country became independent, the father of the nation got only 3 and a half years. The Father of the Nation wanted to put a smile on the face of every person in this country. The Father of the Nation made Bangladesh a least developed country in just 3 and a half years."

"I would like to express my gratitude to all the officials and employees involved in the construction of the bridge, local and foreign experts, consultants, contractors, engineers, technicians, workers, and members of the security forces. Thanks to the residents on both sides of the Padma Bridge whose lands and houses have been damaged. The nation will always remember their sacrifice and cooperation," she added.

Referring to the historic speech on March 7, she said, "Bangabandhu said, 'No one can keep us subdued.' No one could smother the Bengalis, nor will they be able to do so in future."

The Awami League President said, "Remember one thing, my parents and brothers have given their lives for the people of Bangladesh. My younger sister and I are alive. Many attempts have been made to defame us while constructing the Padma Bridge. Many attempts have been made to insult us. Along with me, my adviser Mashiur Rahman, former minister Abul Hossain, former Secretary Mosharraf Hossain and many others have been insulted with false allegations."

She said, "They (conspirators) have given too much mental pain to my children-Joy and Putul-including my sister's son Bobby. But we did not back down. We had only one goal - to build this bridge. We will change the destiny of the people of the south. We have been able to do that. You (people) have given that courage, you have given strength. I am by your side."

Addressing the people, Sheikh Hasina said, "I have lost all with my parents. I have found in you the affection of a father, the affection of a mother. I am by your side. I am always ready to accept any sacrifice to establish your rights and change your destiny. I will give my own life if necessary for you. I wish blessings to all, so that I can fulfill my father's dream and take the country forward."











